The facility will include a track to develop cycle proficiency and a mud kitchen to enjoy some messy play and learning.

Children at the school can also now enjoy developing their motor skills in a construction area while a fairy land will be used for story telling and to spark children’s imagination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new facility will also include climbing apparatus to develop physical coordination, as well as water and sand play areas.

There is also an area for children to make dens and explore the natural world.

Following the official opening of the outdoor learning environment, headteacher Dionne Dunn said: “We are delighted with all the new learning opportunities created within our new outdoor environment.

“Hearing the excitement, gasps and ‘wows’ from the children and sharing in their enjoyment was simply wonderful. The children were extremely motivated, engaged and excited about the new learning opportunities that the outdoors presented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our reception teacher, Miss Ellis Brickle, has encapsulated the school’s vision for our Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) and we are very excited to see the fantastic outcomes this will bring our children and new cohort joining us in September.”

The new outdoor space being opened at St Leonard’s Catholic Primary School.

The new development certainly seems to have the approval of the children.

Thomas, five, said: “I love being outdoors and want to stay here all the time.”

Classmate Emma, five, said: “I read a story with my friend about a colourful elephant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new cycle track will allow a safe space for children to both learn to cycle and develop their skills.

One of the first to use the track was five-year-old Harper who said: “We learned about health and safety and had to wear a helmet.”

The school is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.

Chief executive officer Brendan Tapping said: “I was delighted to be asked to officially open St. Leonard’s Early Years Foundation Stage outdoor provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad