School praised for encouraging girls into computer science

A school in County Durham has been recognised nationally for encouraging more girls to take up computer science.

All-girls, Durham High School, in Durham City, has been awarded an I Belong certificate by the National Centre for Computing Education (NCCE), which is funded by the Department for Education and supporting partners.

The I Belong: encouraging girls into computer science programme, is part of the NCCE’s support for schools and colleges, with schools having to demonstrate a commitment to encouraging gender inclusion in the subject. Schools which successfully complete all aspects of the programme receive the certificate.

As well as organising inspiring talks from women in tech, visits to forward thinking workplaces and taking part in events such as the CyberFirst Girls Competition, Durham High School currently has three extracurricular clubs dedicated to computer science. They comprise of Robo Queens, a Prep School robotics club; the She Can Code Society and InnovateHer Leaders, for girls who feel confident with tech and want to lead on it in school.

Durham High School's Head of Computing with pupils

Rebecca Turner, Head of Computing at the school, said: “I’m incredibly proud Durham High School has been recognised as an I Belong Champion by the NCCE, but for me, the real achievement lies in the work we do in the computing department to ensure our girls feel they belong in this field. Through diverse opportunities, real-world projects, and showcasing role models in tech, we strive to help every pupil see themselves represented in computing. This recognition is wonderful, but it’s a reflection of what matters most: creating a space where girls are inspired, empowered, and confident to take their place in the world of technology.”

Katherine Ellis, Gender Inclusion Lead at the NCCE, said: “Congratulations to Durham High School on this accomplishment. Schools play a crucial part in addressing the gender gap in computer science education and related careers. This school is among

others leading the way in understanding the issue and creating change at a local level. The

certificate recognises the efforts the school has gone to, to support and empower girls

in choosing this path.”

Michelle Hill, Headmistress at Durham High School, said: “I’m incredibly proud that our school has been recognised as an 'I Belong Champion' in the field of computer science. This recognition highlights our commitment to empowering young women in technology, creating an inclusive environment where every girl is encouraged to explore, innovate, and lead in the digital world.”