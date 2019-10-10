School 'over the moon' with Ofsted report as new head is praised for improvements

School pupils and staff are “over the moon” after inspectors praised theirnote-0

By Sarah Sinclair
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 19:11 pm

Boldon School was rated as “Good” at its latest Ofsted inspection in September, after several years of being told to do better.

In May 2017 the secondary school underwent a full inspection and was rated as requiring improvements.

Following a monitoring visit in March 2018, Ofsted said leaders and governors were not taking effective action to tackle the areas in need of improvement.

Boldon School headteacher Ian Noble.

Students at Boldon School enjoy a music lesson