School 'over the moon' with Ofsted report as new head is praised for improvements
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 19:11 pm
Boldon School was rated as “Good” at its latest Ofsted inspection in September, after several years of being told to do better.
In May 2017 the secondary school underwent a full inspection and was rated as requiring improvements.
Following a monitoring visit in March 2018, Ofsted said leaders and governors were not taking effective action to tackle the areas in need of improvement.