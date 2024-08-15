Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitburn Academy head of Sixth Form Lee Craggs said staff are “delighted” with this year’s (2024) A Level results with the percentage of students attaining A*-C grades increasing from the previous year.

One of the school’s best performing students was 18-year-old Arullendran Devendran who attained straight A* grades in computer science, maths, further maths and physics as well his extended project.

Students at Whitburn Academy have been collecting their A Level results.

Dev, as he likes to be known, said: “I was nervous about coming into school this morning but I’m feeling pretty good about my results, which are better than expected.

“I was expecting to get As rather than A* results. I think I’m going to take a gap year and then look to study computer science at university.”

Arullendran Devendran.

Another student who performed particularly well was Jeevan Kang, 18, who attained a grade A in maths and B grades in geography, computer science and his extended project.

He said: “I was nervous coming into school this morning and felt relieved more than anything else when I saw my grades.

“I’ve got my place at the University of York to study computing.”

Jeevan Kang.

Joseph Lynch, 18, has overcome adversity and missing long periods of school to achieve the grades to get into his first choice university.

He said: “I’ve had a health related issue which led to me missing most of the winter term in Year 12.

“I was worried this would affect my learning and so I’m pleased to get the results to get into the University of Sunderland to study journalism.”

Head of Sixth Form, Lee Craggs praised the school’s students for working “incredibly hard”.

He added: “This is once a gain a cohort who were disrupted by Covid and we are delighted to see our young people succeed once again this summer with their efforts rewarded with an impressive set of results.

“Our A*-C percentage continues to increase and was higher than last year’s figure.

“It is particularly pleasing this summer to see a class of students perform well in the French A-Level exam as the combined effect of a funding squeeze and an over-focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects has meant creative subjects have suffered in recent years.

“Three of these students will be studying French as part of their studies at universities including Charlotte Smith who achieved an A* and three A grades and progresses to French and Arabic at University College London and Isobel Emery who achieved three As and progresses to Modern Languages at Leeds.

“We would like to congratulate all of our students for their achievements, especially as some have faced significant personal challenges during their studies. We would also like to thank our dedicated staff for their constant support and encouragement.”

Mr Craggs said more than three quarters of students had already gained places at their chosen universities but also highlighted how more students are applying for degree apprenticeships due to the cost of living crisis and concerns over student debt.