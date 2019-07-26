Pupils at English Martyrs, in Southwick, have unveiled an eye-catching “ Please Slow Down” banner which they helped design and is now fastened to the school railings.

Students were asked to create roadside posters that can be used to warn motorists of the dangers of speeding, with the best four added to the banner.

The banner is part of a new initiative to slow down drivers on Redcar Road. It has resulted in plans to reduce the speed limit from 30mph to 20 on the road and speed cushions could appear in the future.

The safety-conscious youngsters tested speed guns at the roadside after they were taught to use them by PC Louise Turnbull.

She said: “The road safety project really captured the students’ imagination and we have received a lot of support from staff and residents since we ran the initiative earlier this year.

“Hopefully the new banner outside the school gates will continue to reiterate this important message, and we will continue to work closely with English Martyrs School and Sunderland City Council to keep children safe and reduce the risk of a potentially disastrous incident.”

Paula Cornell, headteacher at English Martyrs, welcomed the road safety developments and thanked the police.

She said: “The safety of our pupils is paramount. We all have a role to play in ensuring our young children are kept safe, and this initiative has certainly helped to ensure that message is heard.

“It was important to work with the police and the council to educate our children about road safety, but also to urge drivers to think of the potential consequences of driving too fast.

“The children have loved working with the police on this project, and we all look forward to building on that strong relationship over the coming months.”

Southwick councillor, Alex Samuels, has pushed for further safety measures on the road and helped to judge the best posters.