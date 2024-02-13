Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thornhill Academy has received the prestigious International School Award for promoting international awareness and diversity.

The school, which is part of Consilium Academies, was given the award by the British Council in recognition of Thornhill developing "international activities across the curriculum, including collaborative work with international partner schools and opportunities to involve the wider community".

Thornhill Academy pupils and staff celebrate receiving the International School Award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornhill Academy's journey towards the International School Award began with a strong motivation rooted in its culturally diverse student population. With students hailing from over 25 different countries, the academy wanted to celebrate and share cultural identities.

A key feature of the school receiving the award was the development of the student led Culture Week which ran in the summer term (2023).

The event featured activities such as researching different countries, integrating culture and international connections into subject areas and tasting different cuisines from around the world.

The celebratory week culminated in a cultural dress day, where students proudly showcased their traditional wear, reflecting the rich international heritage of the school's population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being informed of the school being accredited with the award, headteacher Sue Hamilton said: "The success of Culture week was evident in the positive feedback received from students, staff, and parents. It was a privilege to delve into their rich lived experiences and hear their captivating stories from around the globe.

“The week not only engaged students but also demonstrated the profound impact of international work on the entire school community, highlighting the importance of empathy and understanding.

"This accreditation marks a significant milestone for Thornhill Academy, but it also ignites our enthusiasm to deepen our international connections further.

"We are excited to continue enriching our students' experiences and understanding through meaningful international collaborations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is now able to display the award logo on its website and communications.

Commenting on the success of the school's Culture Week, a British Council spokesperson said: “This is a great example of how the effects of international work can influence the whole school, pupils and staff, and will no doubt have flowed homewards to parents and guardians as well.

"The various activities will have meant something special to the students, coming from widely diverse backgrounds.”