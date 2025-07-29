School badly impacted by RAAC concrete issue forges ahead with rebuild

A North East school which was one of the worst impacted by the RAAC concrete issue back in 2023 is forging ahead with its rebuild.

St Leonard’s Catholic School, on the outskirts of Durham City, is striding ahead with its transformational rebuild – part of the Department for Education’s UK-wide School Rebuilding Programme – with the new build due to open in Spring term 2026.

St Leonard's

The new development, which blends cutting-edge educational facilities with the restoration of a grand Victorian house at the heart of the site, will offer a modern learning environment.

St Leonard’s in Durham is part of Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust, a multi-academy Trust covering the West of the Newcastle and Hexham Diocesan region, overseeing 47 schools.

“This is a once-in-a-generation project that brings together history, innovation and a real sense of optimism for our school community,” said David Simmons, Acting Head of School.

“The new building includes everything from recording studios and science labs to a dance studio and climbing wall – it’s designed to help every young person discover their passion.”

Pupils at the school have been having their say on the rebuild

Pupils have said they are excited by the build.

“I feel like it’s going to be a really good opportunity,” said 12-year-old Billy Gratsias. “We’re going to open up to more things – not just football, but music, science, and languages too.”

Classmate Ahavah Sayer, also 12, is most looking forward to the sports and dance facilities. “We’ll have so many activities to do.”

The DfE funded programme will impact several schools that are part of the Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust.

Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Primary School in Esh Winning and St Joseph’s Catholic Infant School in Birtley are both set to benefit from capital investment – helping ensure more children across the North East have access to modern, inspiring learning environments.

Huey Lamb (11) a pupil at St Leonard’s added: “It’s really exciting – there’s so much opportunity with the new building, like new learning and new experiences.”

While Tiarne Anderson (also 11) summed it up: “It’ll all be together in one big building – you’ll get more opportunities.”