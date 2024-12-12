Children at Sandhill View Academy have shown the true meaning of Christmas after raising money to buy food items and treats to create 20 festive hampers for disadvantaged people in the community who are suffering from food poverty.

The youngsters made and sold Christmas candy canes to raise the funds. Each hamper contains a range of festive foods as well as treats including sweets, selection boxes and biscuits.

Those in need were identified by parents living in the school’s catchment area.

Head boys and girls Lucy McCormack, Lana Olds, Maximus Taylor, Charlie Hutchinson and Stuart Smith with one of the Christmas hampers. | National World

Head boy Charlie Hutchinson, 15, said: “Christmas is a time of giving and it’s good that the school could do something to benefit the local community.

Deputy head boy Stuart Smith, 15, said: “These hampers are really going to benefit those in the community who are less fortunate.

“A lot of older people may be by themselves at Christmas and so it’s nice to think they will have these hampers to wake up to on Christmas morning.”

Fellow deputy head boy Maximus Taylor, 15, added: “It’s important to give at Christmas and delivering these hampers encapsulates the true meaning of Christmas.”

The hampers have been packaged and decorated by pupils at the school and will be delivered by the head boys and girls on Monday (December 16) morning.

The hampers contain a range of foods including festive treats. | National World

Head girl Lana Olds, 15, said: “I’m really looking forward to delivering the hampers on Monday. They are for people who may have been struggling financially and so hopefully this will take away some of their stress.”

Deputy head girl Lucy McCormack, 15, said: “I think it’s going to be really rewarding to see people’s faces when we deliver the hampers.

“It’s important to remember those people who may be less fortunate than ourselves.”

The initiative was coordinated by assistant headteacher Anthony Blake.

Mr Blake said: “Throughout the year we offer support to our families from our in school food bank.

“This year we wanted to extend that offer to our local community. We know how hard this time of year can be; it can be lonely and people can struggle to manage with heating their homes, buying presents and also worrying about food.

“We are really proud of our local community and wanted to support in any way we can to spread a little festive cheer this holiday season and hopefully not only ease a little of the worry some people may face, but also to let them know others are thinking of them.”