Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson has praised the work of Sunderland AFC’s official charity the Foundation of Light after seeing how engaging youngsters through football has seen 70% of participating pupils improve their attendance at school.

The Foundation’s Premier League Inspires programme looks to use the power of football and the city’s football club to boost school attendance as well as improving behaviour and young people’s confidence.

Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson and Foundation of Light Chief Executive Lesley Spuhler at Sandhill View Academy. | Foundation of Light.

And the programme certainly seems to be having the desired affect with 70% of this year’s (2025) participants improving their attendance through mentoring sessions.

More than 850 pupils have taken part in the project, the highest number to complete the programme across the region.

Sunderland MP Mrs Phillipson witnessed first-hand the impact the initiative is having after joining a session and speaking with participants at Sandhill View Academy.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson meets some of the youngsters taking part in the Premier League Inspires programme. | Foundation of Light

The education secretary said: “It’s inspiring to see the difference the Premier League Inspires programme is making right here in Sunderland.

“By using football as a force for good, SAFC’s Foundation of Light is helping young people improve their attendance, build confidence, and re-engage with education.

“These are the kinds of innovative, community-rooted approaches that change lives and open doors to brighter futures.”

The Premier League Inspires programme, now in its sixth year, uses the power of football to help young people aged 11–18 to engage positively in education and build skills for future life and work.

Alex White, Chief Executive of the Premier League Charitable Fund, said: “Thanks to the work of the Foundation of Light and more than 50 professional football club charities, Premier League Inspires continues to make a lasting impact on the lives of young people across England and Wales.

“An increase in Premier League investment has enabled us to expand the number of club charities we are able to support to deliver the programme, helping to ensure that more young people feel connected, empowered, and inspired to thrive in school.

“This strengthened approach builds on recent findings from Sheffield Hallam University, which revealed that nearly 80% of participating schools saw a reduction in pupil absenteeism due to the programme.

“By providing tailored educational resources, mentoring, and enriching opportunities, Premier League Inspires can continue to help young people across the country to build confidence, develop essential life skills, and stay engaged in education and training.”

The mentoring sessions are delivered in partnership with the University of Sunderland, with the initiative also looking to challenge inequalities and break down stereotypes.

Lesley Spuhler OBE, Chief Executive of the Foundation of Light, said: “We know how important it is to support young people who are at risk of disengaging with education.

“Premier League Inspires is a powerful example of how football can break down barriers, build confidence and provide opportunities for brighter futures.

“At a time when too many young people risk becoming ‘lost children’ through poor attendance, this programme is helping to bring them back into school, re-engage with learning and realise their potential.

“We’re proud to be working hand in hand with our schools to make a lasting difference.”

The Foundation of Light, Sunderland AFC’s official charity, engages with over 23,000 people every year across Sunderland, South Tyneside and County Durham.

The Foundation looks to harness the power of football, to “invest in the communities we serve and to improve the education, health, wellbeing and happiness of people, no matter who they are”.