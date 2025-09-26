SAFC’s official charity the Foundation of Light has officially opened its new Nissan Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Skills Unit at the Beacon of Light to help upskill local youngsters and create future career opportunities.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Foundation’s founder and former SAFC chairman Sir Bob Murray CBE, Nissan’s production director Lee Watson, and head of skills, Claire Jones.

Nissan’s Production Director Lee Watson, Head of Skills, Claire Jones, North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, Foundation of Light Chair of Trustees Sir Bob Murray, and Chief Executive Lesley Spuhler. | Foundation of Light.

The facility will be used by learners from both the Foundation and Nissan to explore pathways into employment, with a particular focus on careers in advanced manufacturing.

Sir Bob, who is the chair of trustees at the Foundation, said: “The Foundation is about giving people in our community life-changing opportunities. This new space, supported by Nissan, will help open doors for young people to gain real insight into careers that can shape their futures and strengthen our region.”

The opening underlines the “shared vision of both organisations, inspiring and equipping young people with the skills, confidence and opportunities they need to thrive”.

Youngsters at the new facility will have access to insight sessions, workshops and hands-on learning that highlight the exciting career routes available at Nissan and across the wider advanced manufacturing sector.

Claire Jones, Nissan’s head of skills said: “At Nissan, learning and skills are at the heart of everything we do.

“Through strong partnerships with organisations such as the Foundation of Light, we are committed to not only developing our own employees but also helping young people in the community secure meaningful employment and build rewarding careers for the future.”

The opening was also attended by the North East mayor, Kim McGuinness.

Ms McGuinness said: “Where the North East once led in ship building and coal mining, we’re now leading as a manufacturing powerhouse. Car making is our modern heritage, and investments like this from Nissan recognises the potential of local people to take that on into the future.

"This is enabling our next generation of highly skilled workers to access local opportunities, learn from a world leading firm, and retain our brightest and best talent, right here in the heart of Sunderland."

The Foundation of Light looks to use the power of football to “improve the education, health, wellbeing and happiness of people, no matter who they are”.