SAFC players Dan Neil, Corry Evans, Jobe Bellingham and Aji Alese joined the Black Cats Academy Under 12s team to celebrate multiculturalism and diversity in the city.

The players took part in a day of football fun and cultural cuisine after 40 families from the city’s African-Caribbean Association, based on Hylton Road, were invited to take part in the half-term event at the Academy of Light.

Dan Neil and Aji Alese dish out some Caribbean food to the youngsters.

The children, who were visiting with their parents, enjoyed a football tournament with the academy’s youngsters, and were delighted when the first team stars turned up to show their support.

A number of girls also enjoyed a coaching session with SAFC Women's team professionals Jessica Brown and Liz Ejupi.

After the games the children and their families again joined the players in the academy’s canteen to sample the delights of Caribbean food, prepared by Ren’s Kitchen and served by the first team stars.

The event was part of the annual Premier League Academies project which this year has a focus on the 75th anniversary of Windrush generation when thousands of people arrived on our shores from the Caribbean following a plea from the UK Government to help stabilise the country in the aftermath of WWII.

Also at the event was SAFC legend and former skipper, Gary Bennett, whose own father arrived in Plymouth as part of the Windrush generation.

He had previously led a session with the Under 12s team about his own experiences as a player of Afro-Caribbean heritage and the importance of embracing multiculturalism and diversity.

Gary said: “My parents came to the UK from Jamaica as part of the Windrush generation and it’s an important part of our history for children to learn about.

“It’s also important for them to learn about multiculturalism and how it shapes our country. We now have people from so many different cultural backgrounds.

“You only have to look at all the different types of food we can get from all over the world.”

SAFC players joined youngsters at the event.

As part of the project, the academy youngsters also took part in a boat trip up the River Wear - imagining what it may have been like to arrive on our shores seven decades ago - and have researched all the former SAFC players with Afro-Caribbean heritage.

Ahead of Remembrance Day on November 11, the youngsters also learnt about the life of Walter Tull, who played for Spurs and Northampton before signing up for the war effort in 1914.

He became the nation's first black military officer before sadly losing his life in the second Battle of the Somme.

SAFC Under 12s winger, Junior Suwaneh, 12. Said: “I enjoyed the event a lot, particularly the football and meeting new people.

“The food was really nice, particularly the sauce that the chicken was in. I’ve enjoyed the whole project. My favourite part was learning about Walter Tull and meeting Gary Bennett.

“It’s important to celebrate multiculturalism and for people to come together and celebrate people’s differences.”

Team mate Liam Shepherd-Garrido, 12, added: “I loved the event, particularly the food which was really spicy.

“It was also great to meet the first team players. The whole project has been fascinating and it’s important to learn about different cultures and backgrounds.

“Football really highlights multiculturalism as there are lots of teams with people from all over the world.”

SAFC players running out at the Stadium of Light in the winning T-shirt design.

As part of the project, the youngsters designed T-shirts to represent Walter Tull and the importance of multiculturalism and diversity.

The winning design was created by Leo Jobson, 11, with the shirts being worn by the players during their warm-up at Saturday’s fixture against Norwich City.

The players have signed the shirts which are now being auctioned to raise money to help the city’s African-Caribbean Association to set-up their own football team.

The club has also donated a set of strips.

Head of Education at the Academy of Light, Don Peattie, said: “It was fantastic that the first-team players supported the event.

“It helps to engage the youngsters and all the players really seemed to enjoy it. The football club is such a big part of the community and has a massive fan base.

“Along with the Foundation of Light, it’s important to use the power of the club to engage young people and promote important messages such as multiculturalism and diversity.”

