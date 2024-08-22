Rugby star at top all-girls school shines in GCSEs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

PROMISING rugby player Mae Arnott, whose success at regional club level has placed her on the England player pathway, collected an impressive set of GCSE results at Durham High School (DHS) today.The talented Year 11 student celebrated gaining nine GCSEs at the all-girls school in Farewell Hall, Durham, including three Grade 9s.

Mae, 16, who joined DHS in Year 7, said: “I’m over the moon. As well as three 9s in subjects I want to study at A Level I achieved a Grade 8 in my Maths, which I was really pleased about.”

A dedicated athlete, Mae has been a player at Houghton Rugby Club since the age of ten and is currently progressing through the England Rugby Girls’ Developing Player Programme. Her commitment to the sport involves dedicating several hours a week to training and intensive strength and conditioning.

Michelle Hill, Headmistress at DHS, praised Mae for her ability to excel in both sports and academics.

“Mae has shown remarkable dedication and discipline in balancing her rugby commitments with her academic studies. Her GCSE results are a testament to her exceptional talent and work ethic,” said Mrs Hill. “She exemplifies the spirit of Durham High School where we encourage students to strive for excellence in all areas of their lives, and Mae’s achievements are an inspiration to her peers."

The Arnott family, including Mae’s mother Johanne, father Carl, sister Phoebe, and her brother Alex - who has cerebral palsy and requires round-the-clock care - have been unwavering in their support.

Mr Arnott, a former rugby player and coach at Houghton RC, said: “Mae's success is due to her hard work and dedication, as well as the strong support system provided by Durham High School.

“The school's commitment to nurturing both her academic and athletic talents has been invaluable, and we're incredibly proud of everything she's achieved.”