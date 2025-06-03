Pupils gear up for exciting car-eers thanks to skills partnership

A skills partnership between Nissan, Sunderland College, and St Wilfrid’s RC College bridges the gap between education and the world of work - students study for a specialised engineering qualification (Level 2 qualification in Engineering, GCSE equivalent). alongside their GCSEs.

Supported by school, Sunderland College, and a team of experts from Nissan, students are able to hone the technical skills needed for a career in advanced manufacturing and engineering. On successful completion of the programme, they are guaranteed an apprenticeship interview with Nissan and receive a guaranteed unconditional offer to continue their education at Sunderland College should they wish to do so.

So far more than 75% of the cohort have applied to the Nissan Apprenticeship Scheme and are eagerly awaiting their interviews. Their remaining classmates will either continue their studies at sixth form or decide their next steps once they receive their GCSE results, which could include progressing to Sunderland College's T Levels in engineering at City Campus.

Current Year 10 students shared their thoughts on the programme. Evan said: “It’s amazing seeing how many parts go into one car. I didn’t realise how much teamwork it takes."

Erin & Leo at Sunderland College.

Ellie said: “I’ve learnt that engineering isn’t just for boys or just about cars – it’s loads of different things."

Her classmate Erin shared this sentiment: "Talking to a female engineer from Nissan made me realise I could do this too."

Leo added: "It’s cool that a massive company like Nissan cares what we think at our age."

The partnership between the three organisations started in 2023, and the current Year 11 cohort are the first group to complete the programme and are in the process of securing apprenticeships with Nissan.

Evan & Ellie at Sunderland College.

Students spend two days each week at Sunderland College learning practical skills for their engineering qualification, and three days at school studying for their GCSEs. Plus, regular visits to Nissan to get authentic experience in a work environment, gain access to industry experts and use state-of-the-art equipment and facilities.

Paul Given, senior assistant headteacher at St. Wilfrid’s, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, said: “This is a fantastic partnership providing a blend of vocational learning and academic education. It’s an exciting opportunity providing pupils with great qualifications, high-quality work experience and support to develop the attributes expected by future employers. Giving our students a real advantage in an increasingly competitive jobs market."

Sonya Anderson, campus principal for Sunderland College’s City Campus and the Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy which opens this summer, added: "The Nissan Skills Academy is an excellent partnership that bridges the gap between education and the world of work and prepares young people for an exciting career in engineering.

“We are proud to see St Wilfrid’s pupils progressing to apprenticeships at Nissan and technical courses at Sunderland College, equipped with the skills and hands-on experience needed to thrive in the engineering sector.”

St. Wilfrid’s run a similar scheme with GenToo which allows students to study construction alongside their GCSEs. This scheme also provides those who successfully complete it with a guaranteed interview for an apprenticeship at Gentoo. Similar to Nissan, the Year 11 cohort are the first group to fully complete the programme and are also busy securing apprenticeships.