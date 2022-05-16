Pupils at Sunderland secondary school named city’s netball champions after winning every match since 2019

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at St Anthony’s Girls’ Catholic Academy have been named champions after winning the City of Sunderland Netball League and the City of the Sunderland tournament.

The team has not yet been beaten since it was formed in 2019, when the girls joined the school in year 7.

Laura Cliff, a PE teacher at St Anthony’s which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, said: “Our year 9 netball team demonstrate excellent skill, teamwork and commitment which are important skills to not only succeed in sport but in life too."

Ms Cliff says that the school and education trust provides a varied physical education curriculum and wide range of extracurricular activities including the opportunity to be part of teams, from football and netball to swimming and tennis.

She added: “The girls have gone from strength to strength since the netball team formed two years ago and they are playing phenomenally well.

“They thoroughly deserve to be double champions which is an excellent achievement - well done girls.”

The netball team consists of Abigail Bramley (C), Eva Shields (GA), Tilly Moore (GD), Olivia Grant (WA), Millie Easson (GS), Neve Gomes (GK) Esme Naile (WD), Niamh Kelly (WA), Freya Stockley (WD), Olivia Rose (GS), Isabella Ramshaw (WD), Lily Padget (GK) and Natasha Nnaji (GK).