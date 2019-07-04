'Pupils are thriving and this is a very happy and inclusive school': Ofsted delight for Sunderland primary school
A school is celebrating after an Ofsted report stated that it officially “continues to be good”.
St Patrick’s RC Primary was given an overall effectiveness rating of “good” at its previous full inspection in 2015 and no inspectors say it has maintained that high standard after another shorter visit last month.
The latest report sent to the school, in Smith Street, Ryhope, says: “The leadership team has maintained the good quality of education in the school since the last inspection.
“You know your pupils and their families very well. This cements the strong family ethos that embodies the school. As a result, pupils are thriving and this is a very happy and truly inclusive school. Your composed and measured leadership ensures that decision-making is well considered.”
The report praises St Patrick’s for its achievements in a list of different inspection areas, including behaviour, encouraging children to enjoy wide reading, phonics, the contribution of governors, ensuring that pupils are challenged, safeguarding and attendance – which was much improved.
In line for particular praise is the school’s recent investment in a redesigned playground, which “is providing pupils with lots to explore and to investigate”.
Inspectors say the playground has a “bug hotel” for budding scientists to observe insects, a life-size Connect Four game, a fixed climbing frame and “a vast array of playground games and resources that are available each day”, adding “Playtimes are lively occasions.”
The school says it has an established policy for anti-bullying and student behaviour generally.
Headteacher Gerry Kelly praised the hard work of staff, pupils and everyone involved with the school.
He said: “I am delighted that, following our Ofsted inspection on June 5, our school remains a good school.
“The report stated that pupils are thriving and this is a very happy and inclusive school. Strong and highly respectful relationships exist between staff and pupils; and pupils and their peers. Classrooms are vibrant learning environments
“Lessons are calm and purposeful and pupils demonstrate very positive attitudes towards their learning. Pupils are courteous and polite to each other and to visitors.
“I would like to thank the children and the staff for working so hard and to thank parents, governors and parishioners for their support.”