Pupils are ‘remarkable ambassadors’ for Sunderland school - Ofsted

Pupils love learning at a primary school in Sunderland because of the “exciting, engaging curriculum” and the “warm, positive relationships they enjoy with adults”, according to a new glowing Ofsted report.

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was visited by Ofsted at the end of the autumn term.

Ofsted lead inspector Richard Beadnall said in his recently published report: “Pupils at St Mary’s are proud, polite and respectful members of the school community. Their exemplary attitudes and conduct contribute exceptionally well to a peaceful and harmonious learning environment.

“Relationships between pupils and adults are extremely positive. Pupils are incredibly enthusiastic about the school. At every stage of their education, pupils are remarkable ambassadors for St Mary’s. They embody the school’s three key rules of ‘be kind, be safe, believe’.”

Headteacher Martin Clephane with pupils at St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Sunderland.

The school, on Meadowside, has “consistently high expectations” for pupils’ achievement and as a result, they achieve highly and demonstrate a “tangible love of learning”. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) receive “effective support from skilled adults” which allows them to achieve “exceptionally well”.

“Their focus and engagement in lessons is remarkable,” continued the report. “Pupils’ recollection of their prior learning is exceptional.”

Parents and carers are also “overwhelmingly positive” about the school and refer often to “happy and thriving” children, “approachable and supportive” staff and the “fantastic ethos”. The school’s vision of enabling pupils to develop spiritually, intellectually, physically, emotionally and creatively is evident in all the school does.

“The school’s four key principles of belief, rights, environment and wellbeing (BREW) have been skilfully and impressively established over time,” continued the report.

“They are explicitly woven into the curriculum. Pupils make numerous meaningful links to these principles in lessons. They have an impressive recall of their prior learning, whether recent or more long-term. Pupils use the skills and knowledge that they have acquired over time to make impressive connections between different areas of their learning.

"For example, older pupils talk with deep understanding of the causes of world conflict. They can explain the impact that this has on the countries involved. Pupils appreciate the moral dilemmas that such conflict creates. Pupils apply their learning from English, history, geography, art and other curriculum subjects very well in these discussions.

“From children’s first days in the school’s Early Years provision, talented adults promote a love of songs, rhymes, poems and stories. Their careful modelling of language and vocabulary allows children to develop confidence in their own communication skills.”

Reading has a high profile on the school’s wider curriculum and pupils of all abilities make “excellent progress” in their reading skills, becoming confident and fluent readers.

“The school’s approach to pupils’ personal development is first-rate,” added Mr Beadnall in his report.

“A range of carefully considered educational visits and visitors to school develop pupils’ character, resilience and appreciation of others. There are regular opportunities for representatives of other faiths and beliefs to visit school. This helps pupils to better understand the richness and diversity of the world they are growing up in. Pupils develop commendable attitudes to others, regardless of any perceived difference.”

Headteacher Martin Clephane said: “We are thrilled with the incredibly positive report, despite the timing just before Christmas, which may not have been ideal for an inspection.

“This recognition validates our ongoing dedication to crafting a bespoke character curriculum rooted in our school values of Belief, Rights, Environment, and Wellbeing. Developed over many years, this curriculum has been wholeheartedly embraced by our entire community. It underscores St. Mary’s as a beacon of innovation, uniqueness, and excellence, of which we are immensely proud.”

During the Ofsted visit, the inspector met the headteacher, other school staff, members of the governing committee, a representative from the Diocese and the CEO. He visited a sample of lessons, spoke to some pupils about their learning, looked at samples of pupils’ work and listened to some pupils from Years 1 to 3 reading to a familiar adult.

For more information about St Mary’s Catholic Primary School, please visit www.smrc.school

For more information about BCCET, please visit www.bccet.org.uk