Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Staff and students at St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary school are bursting with pride following their latest Ofsted inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors judged the school to be good for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management and Early Years provision.

Provision for children’s personal development was judged to be outstanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff and children at St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School have been celebrating their recent Ofsted report. | St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School

Inspectors highlighted the “welcoming” environment and the underlying ethos of the school’s motto ‘once a part of St Cuthbert’s, always a part of St Cuthbert’s’, which creates a “sense of belonging” amongst the children.

As a result, children are “proud” to attend St Cuthbert’s and the school is “proud” to celebrate the achievements of current and past pupils.

The report also highlighted how children meet the “high expectations” of the school and achieve well in end-of-key stage examinations.

Lead inspector Andrew Gibbins was particularly impressed with the school’s development of children’s literacy and provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The school ensures that pupils quickly learn to read from the earliest age. Expert staff ensure that phonics lessons benefit all pupils.

“Pupils have a love of reading and are excited to speak about their favourite books. The school carefully selects books that help pupils to understand the world. This helps pupils explore sensitive topics and how they could deal with them.

“Pupils with SEND benefit from effective support. The school works with pupils and their families to meet their needs.

“The school also ensures that adults know how to support pupils with SEND. For example, some pupils use communication boards to help them to explain their needs to adults.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the report, executive headteacher Jane Ward said: “We have so much to be proud of here at St Cuthbert’s and I would like to thank our children, staff, parents and carers and all others from the wider school community who are all an integral part of our school life.

“This report celebrates the pride we have in our school, the welcome that we give and the high aspirations that our children leave with, but most of all it celebrates our wonderful children.”

Inspectors also commended the school’s “well-sequenced curriculum” and were fulsome in their praise of extracurricular opportunities which contribute to the school’s “outstanding” personal development provision.

Mr Gibbins said: “The school’s unique approach to trips gives pupils lasting memories. The school offers sequenced residential visits for pupils in Year 3 to Year 6. Each visit is carefully planned and pupils develop a range of important skills and qualities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an important part of the school’s coherent and exceptional approach to character development.

“In addition, the school identifies ‘101 things’ they want pupils to experience by the time they leave school. These include learning to ride a bike and connecting with a local business.

“These thoughtful experiences help pupils to flourish and discover new interests.”

The report also highlighted how staff are proud to work at the school and determination of the governing body, trust and diocese to “provide pupils with the best possible life chances”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.

Under the new Ofsted inspection framework, whilst individual criteria are graded, the school is not given an overall graded judgement.