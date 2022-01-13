£500 donation made 'huge' difference to children at Seaham primary school over Christmas

Paul Hepple with the cheque for £500 from East Durham Round Table

A parent at Seaham Trinity Primary School, Paul Hepple, a former member of East Durham Round Table, helped arranged a donation of £500 for the school, which was used to support children and their families over the Christmas period. The money was raised through fundraising events.

The cash was mainly used to buy toys for the children, however pyjamas and food were also bought and gifted to families.

Kim Clayton, Senior Leader at Seaham Trinity Primary School, who posted the news on the school’s Facebook page, said: "On behalf of everyone at Seaham Trinity I would like to say a big thank you to Mr Hepple for arranging it and to East Durham Round Table for their generous donation, it meant so much.”

She added: “An act of kindness no matter how big or small can make the world of difference to someone, especially at this time of year.

"It does not have to be monetary in value, kind words and kind actions are usually more than enough to brighten someone’s day.”

The school also received toys from a staff member’s daughter, who saved her pocket money to help support the festive appeal.

Parents and children said they were thrilled with the donation and were grateful for the gift they received thanks to the money from East Durham Round Table, part of a network of similar clubs stretching across Europe, as well as Africa, the Middle East, India, Hong Kong, New Zealand, and the USA.

