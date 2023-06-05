News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers

Sunderland primary schools with the highest and lowest rates of persistent pupil absence

The city primary schools with the highest and lowest levels of persistent pupil absences

By Neil Fatkin
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:34 BST- 3 min read

Concerning new figures from the Department for Education have revealed that on average, in the last academic year, more than three in ten secondary school pupils and two in ten primary age children in Sunderland were “persistently absent from school”.

The figures, which were published at the end of May, showed for the academic year 2021/22, 20.4% of primary school children and 31.9% of secondary school children had an absence rate of 10% or more - the benchmark for persistent absence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both are above the national average of 17.7% and 27.7% respectively.

Persistent absence is the percentage of pupils missing 10% or more of the mornings or afternoons they could attend.

Most Popular

Overall absence rates in Sunderland primary schools were also above the national average with 6.6% of all possible mornings and afternoons missed by children compared to 6.3% across England.

It’s a situation which “concerns” Sunderland City Council’s new Cabinet Member for Children, Learning and Skills, Councillor Linda Williams, who stressed the Council will “use a range of legal sanctions available to secure improvement” in attendance levels across the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As well as publishing attendance data for the city as a whole, persistent and overall attendance figures for the last academic year have also been released for individual schools.

Check out the school absence rates for the city's primary schools.Check out the school absence rates for the city's primary schools.
Check out the school absence rates for the city's primary schools.

Here is a breakdown of the attendance data for the city’s primary schools.

Schools are listed in alphabetical order.

School                                               Persistent absence (%)                   Overall absence (%)

Albany Village Primary School                     16.8                                                 5.9

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barmston Village Primary School                22.2                                                 6.2

Barnes Infant Academy                                16.5                                                 6.3

Barnes Junior School                                   11.2                                                  5.6

Barnwell Academy                                        12.8                                                 5.9

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Benedict Biscop CofE Academy                   6.3                                                   4.6

Bernard Gilpin Primary School                     5.6                                                   3.4

Bexhill Academy                                           27.9                                                 8.3

Biddick Primary School                                9.3                                                   4.7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackfell Primary School                              20.5                                                  6.5

Broadway Junior School                              15.4                                                   6

Burnside Academy Inspires                         31.3                                                  8.5

Castletown Primary School                          14                                                      6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dame Dorothy Primary School                    20.4                                                 5.9

Diamond Hall Infant Academy                    22.8                                                 7.3

Diamond Hall Junior Academy                     29.9                                                 7.6

Dubmire Primary                                          20.1                                                 6.1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Easington Lane Primary School                  25.1                                                  7.3

East Herrington Primary Academy              15.9                                                  6.1

East Rainton Primary School                       17.5                                                  5.7

English Martyrs RC                                      24.5                                                  7.1

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eppleton Academy Primary School              16                                                      6

Farringdon Academy                                    33.2                                                  9.3

Fatfield Academy                                          16.4                                                   6

Fulwell Infant School Academy                     8.5                                                 4.5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fulwell Junior School                                    9.8                                                    5.1

George Washington Primary School          26.6                                                   7.1

Gillas Lane Primary Academy                      29.2                                                   6.7

Grange Park Primary School                        28.7                                                   7.7

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Grangetown Primary School                         27.4                                                    8

Grindon Infant School                                   33.3                                                   8.5

Hasting Hill Academy                                    27.8                                                   8.1

Hetton Lyons Primary School                       17.8                                                   6.3

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hetton Primary School                                   19.9                                                   6.9  

Highfield Academy                                         36                                                      9.2

HIll View Infant Academy                               16.4                                                    6

Hill View Junior Academy                               18.6                                                  6.5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Holley Park Academy                                     15.1                                                  5.7

Hudson Road Primary School                        17.4                                                    6

Hylton Castle Primary School                         20.6                                                  6.2

John F Kennedy Primary School                    23.6                                                  7.8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lambton Primary School                                21.2                                                  6.2

Marlborough Primary School                          29.2                                                  7.7

MIll Hill Primary School                                   16.4                                                  6.1

New Penshaw Academy                                 29.3                                                  8.4

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New Silksworth Academy Infant                    31.4                                                  7.7

New Silksworth Academy Junior                    21.3                                                  6.8

Newbottle Primary Academy                          13.5                                                  5.8

Northern Saints CofE Primary School          34.4                                                  8.9

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our Lady Queen of Peace Penshaw              12.7                                                  5.5

Oxclose Primary Academy                             27                                                     7.9

Plains Farm Academy                                    25.6                                                  8.1

Redby Academy                                             10.1                                                   5

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Avenue Primary School                    27.8                                                  7.8

Rickleton Primary School                               11.9                                                  5.8

Ryhope Infant School Academy                     32.1                                                  7.4

Ryhope Junior School                                    17.5                                                  5.9

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seaburn Dene Primary School                      21.3                                                   6.6

Shiney Row Primary School                          33.5                                                   8.9

South Hylton Primary Academy                     22.6                                                  6.9

Southwick Community Primary School        30.5                                                  8.8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Springwell Village Primary School                 11.2                                                  5.8

St Anne’s RC Primary School                        18.9                                                  6.2

St Bede’s Catholic Primary School                14.7                                                  5.5

St Benet’s RC Primary School                       14                                                     5.8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St Cuthbert’s RC Primary School                   20.8                                                  7.2

St John Bosco Catholic Primary School        13.5                                                  5.3

St John Boste Catholic Primary School          8.4                                                   5.3

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary, Washington   18.2                                                   6

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Sunderland 14.3                                                   6

St Leonard’s Catholic Primary School            15.4                                                  6.1

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School                  19.4                                                 6.4

St Michael’s Catholic Primary School               8.3                                                  4.8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School               22.9                                                 7

St Paul’s CofE Primary School                        17.1                                                 6.2

Thorney Close Primary School                        25                                                    7.7

Town End Academy                                         18.1                                                 6.8

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Usworth Colliery Primary School                     28.3                                                 7.9

Valley Road Academy                                      29.6                                                 7.7

Wessington Primary School                             27                                                     8

Willow Wood Community Primary School      22                                                    7.4

Related topics:Sunderland Echo