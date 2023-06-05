Concerning new figures from the Department for Education have revealed that on average, in the last academic year, more than three in ten secondary school pupils and two in ten primary age children in Sunderland were “persistently absent from school”.

The figures, which were published at the end of May, showed for the academic year 2021/22, 20.4% of primary school children and 31.9% of secondary school children had an absence rate of 10% or more - the benchmark for persistent absence.

Both are above the national average of 17.7% and 27.7% respectively.

Persistent absence is the percentage of pupils missing 10% or more of the mornings or afternoons they could attend.

Overall absence rates in Sunderland primary schools were also above the national average with 6.6% of all possible mornings and afternoons missed by children compared to 6.3% across England.

It’s a situation which “concerns” Sunderland City Council’s new Cabinet Member for Children, Learning and Skills, Councillor Linda Williams, who stressed the Council will “use a range of legal sanctions available to secure improvement” in attendance levels across the city.

As well as publishing attendance data for the city as a whole, persistent and overall attendance figures for the last academic year have also been released for individual schools.

Check out the school absence rates for the city's primary schools.

Here is a breakdown of the attendance data for the city’s primary schools.

Schools are listed in alphabetical order.

School Persistent absence (%) Overall absence (%)

Albany Village Primary School 16.8 5.9

Barmston Village Primary School 22.2 6.2

Barnes Infant Academy 16.5 6.3

Barnes Junior School 11.2 5.6

Barnwell Academy 12.8 5.9

Benedict Biscop CofE Academy 6.3 4.6

Bernard Gilpin Primary School 5.6 3.4

Bexhill Academy 27.9 8.3

Biddick Primary School 9.3 4.7

Blackfell Primary School 20.5 6.5

Broadway Junior School 15.4 6

Burnside Academy Inspires 31.3 8.5

Castletown Primary School 14 6

Dame Dorothy Primary School 20.4 5.9

Diamond Hall Infant Academy 22.8 7.3

Diamond Hall Junior Academy 29.9 7.6

Dubmire Primary 20.1 6.1

Easington Lane Primary School 25.1 7.3

East Herrington Primary Academy 15.9 6.1

East Rainton Primary School 17.5 5.7

English Martyrs RC 24.5 7.1

Eppleton Academy Primary School 16 6

Farringdon Academy 33.2 9.3

Fatfield Academy 16.4 6

Fulwell Infant School Academy 8.5 4.5

Fulwell Junior School 9.8 5.1

George Washington Primary School 26.6 7.1

Gillas Lane Primary Academy 29.2 6.7

Grange Park Primary School 28.7 7.7

Grangetown Primary School 27.4 8

Grindon Infant School 33.3 8.5

Hasting Hill Academy 27.8 8.1

Hetton Lyons Primary School 17.8 6.3

Hetton Primary School 19.9 6.9

Highfield Academy 36 9.2

HIll View Infant Academy 16.4 6

Hill View Junior Academy 18.6 6.5

Holley Park Academy 15.1 5.7

Hudson Road Primary School 17.4 6

Hylton Castle Primary School 20.6 6.2

John F Kennedy Primary School 23.6 7.8

Lambton Primary School 21.2 6.2

Marlborough Primary School 29.2 7.7

MIll Hill Primary School 16.4 6.1

New Penshaw Academy 29.3 8.4

New Silksworth Academy Infant 31.4 7.7

New Silksworth Academy Junior 21.3 6.8

Newbottle Primary Academy 13.5 5.8

Northern Saints CofE Primary School 34.4 8.9

Our Lady Queen of Peace Penshaw 12.7 5.5

Oxclose Primary Academy 27 7.9

Plains Farm Academy 25.6 8.1

Redby Academy 10.1 5

Richard Avenue Primary School 27.8 7.8

Rickleton Primary School 11.9 5.8

Ryhope Infant School Academy 32.1 7.4

Ryhope Junior School 17.5 5.9

Seaburn Dene Primary School 21.3 6.6

Shiney Row Primary School 33.5 8.9

South Hylton Primary Academy 22.6 6.9

Southwick Community Primary School 30.5 8.8

Springwell Village Primary School 11.2 5.8

St Anne’s RC Primary School 18.9 6.2

St Bede’s Catholic Primary School 14.7 5.5

St Benet’s RC Primary School 14 5.8

St Cuthbert’s RC Primary School 20.8 7.2

St John Bosco Catholic Primary School 13.5 5.3

St John Boste Catholic Primary School 8.4 5.3

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary, Washington 18.2 6

St Joseph’s RC Primary School, Sunderland 14.3 6

St Leonard’s Catholic Primary School 15.4 6.1

St Mary’s Catholic Primary School 19.4 6.4

St Michael’s Catholic Primary School 8.3 4.8

St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School 22.9 7

St Paul’s CofE Primary School 17.1 6.2

Thorney Close Primary School 25 7.7

Town End Academy 18.1 6.8

Usworth Colliery Primary School 28.3 7.9

Valley Road Academy 29.6 7.7

Wessington Primary School 27 8