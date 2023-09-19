Primary school pupils become Guardians of the Wild after visit to Washington Wetland Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Year 2 pupils from Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Primary School in Peterlee visited the centre where they discovered a giant nest which was home to ‘Ava the osprey’.

Ava provided the children with a translator phone where they were able to learn more about birds and other wildlife in the natural world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the visit Coleton Dunn, seven, said: “This visit was the best day ever. I want to come here and watch the animals every single day.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Primary School pupils with their Guardians of the Wild certificates.

Classmate Milah Carr, seven, added: “I’m super excited to take my family to Washington Wetland Centre so I can show them the animals.”

Following their trip to the Wetland Centre the children followed Ava on her journey via an interactive website and carried out nature activities in the school grounds and at home.

On completion of 10 activities, the children were awarded their Guardians of the Wild certificates and pin badges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit has inspired an ongoing passion for wildlife with the pupils creating bug hotels in their school grounds and carrying out a litter pick on Crimdon Beach to protect local wildlife.

Children from Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Primary School at Washington Wetlands Centre.

Daniel Hammond, seven, said: “I love helping the birds. It really is important to me because I just love birds."

Codie Sweeney, seven, said: “I was quite upset when I found three dead birds on Crimdon Beach and wondered if they were hurt from litter.”

Year 2 teaching assistant Marguerite Elrick added: “I loved listening to the children talking about how they could protect the birds within their own local community and how they wanted to set up an after-school club that would enable this.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the children were given a free family visit voucher to Washington Wetland Centre and the school has won a £500 prize for providing evidence to the Wetland Trust of the impact of their visit and subsequent wildlife work.

Year 2 pupils carrying out their beach clean.

Year 2 class teacher Susan Jones said: “We feel extremely lucky to have been given this wonderful opportunity to connect with nature and can’t wait to allow other classes in our school to experience this over the next couple of years.

“This project has really helped build relationships with our families, as the parents were keen to support with our nature club and nature activities at home. Many families have already used their free family passes.

“It has amazed me seeing how the children have fully embraced this project and how they’ve displayed passion and enthusiasm for caring for our animals, no matter how small.”