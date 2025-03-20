‘Praiseworthy’ pupils ‘love, learn and grow together’ at Sunderland school - Ofsted

Pupils embody the values of a “nurturing, caring and supportive” school in Sunderland, according to a new Ofsted report.

English Martyrs’ Catholic Primary School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was inspected by Ofsted in February.

Ofsted lead inspector Anne Vernon said in her report: “Pupils’ needs are at the heart of every decision the school makes. An atmosphere where respect is commonplace has been created by the school. Pupils flourish because they are cared for deeply. They are eager to attend school and enjoy their learning. As the school’s mission statement says, pupils love, learn and grow together.

“Pupils feel safe and happy in this school. They are routinely kind to each other. Their behaviour at all points of the day is praiseworthy. The school has high expectations that everyone should be respectful, show kindness, be courteous, be determined and show care. These are impressively realised. The expectations are modelled by an extremely dedicated, caring and skilful staff. The school is a place where each pupil is known as an individual and treated as such.”

Headteacher Paula Cornell with pupils at English Martyrs' Catholic Primary School.

The school, on Redcar Road, is “aspirational for all pupils” including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), which is evidenced in the “ambitious curriculum” that it has designed for its pupils.

Ofsted observed that early reading is a high priority at the school, staff are skilled in delivering phonics sessions, and positive attitudes to reading are encouraged from the early years and throughout the school.

“The school ensures that children develop independence and curiosity well,” continued the report.

“Children show determination and perseverance in the varied and engaging learning opportunities made available for them. There is a strong focus on developing communication and number skills.

“Pupils’ personal development is a major strength of the school. The school’s provision is designed to help pupils to understand themes such as online safety, positive friendships, keeping safe and mental health. They take part in a variety of after-school clubs and experiences including board games, football, dance, arts and crafts and residential visits.

“They understand the need to care for others and how they can help to make the world a better place.”

Headteacher Paula Cornell said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our incredible staff, the resilience and ambition of our students, and the ongoing support of our wider school community.

“We are committed to providing an exceptional education, and this result reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence. I’m incredibly proud of everything we’ve achieved together."

Reception and Nursery places are available at English Martyrs. For more information, visit www.englishmartyrssunderland.org.uk

For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk