Praise for teachers as proportion of top GCSE achievers rises in North East
Education leaders have praised the work of schools and students on GCSE results day as grade levels settle following the pandemic years.
The number of North East pupils achieving GCSE grades 7A and over increased this year compared to the last pre-covid exams in 2019.
The percentage of pupils who achieved grades of 4C and over also increased by 1.5%, signalling a marked improvement for the region’s secondary leavers, despite the many pressures they have faced in recent years.
Anthony Kirtley, founder and managing director of Sunderland-headquartered teacher recruitment specialist, AK Teaching, praised the ‘fantastic work’ of both pupils and teachers following today’s results.
He said: “The significant rise in the number of North East learners achieving top GCSE grades this year compared to the last pre-covid exams in 2019 is testament to their incredible work ethic and that of our teachers.
“Despite missing out on months of invaluable learning during the pandemic, our pupils and teachers have demonstrated commitment and remarkable resilience to defy the odds and attain such incredible exam results.
“There’s no hiding from the fact that our teachers and pupils have had their fair share of challenges over recent years, and while there will no doubt be more challenges to come – especially with the current shortage of teachers the industry is facing – it is fantastic to see that our young learners remain as committed as ever to outperforming expectations. They really do deserve the highest of applause.”