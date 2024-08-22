Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sandhill View Academy headteacher Jill Dodd is “super proud” of staff and students after the school attained its “best ever” GCSE results.

Over 60% of pupils achieved grades 4 to 9 (old A*-C benchmark of attainment) in their maths and English examinations, with “half” of the youngsters scoring grades 5 and above in their core subjects.

Maddison Corkin and Dylan Douglas with their results. | National World.

After seeing many of the school’s students exceed their target grades, Mrs Dodd said: “To say I’m proud of the children is an absolute understatement - they have done phenomenally well.

“This is the best set of results the school has ever achieved and it really is a testament to all of the hard work that has gone in from both staff and students, as well as the support from their parents.

“The students have come into school every single day, taken the opportunities on offer and worked so hard, and these results reflect all of their hard work.

“I’m super proud of everyone involved. This has been a culmination of consistency across a number of years and all of the hard work has paid off.”

Mercedes Willis was "very happy" with her results. | National World

Mrs Dodd feels the students’ impressive achievements are all the more remarkable as they are one of the cohorts who had two years of their secondary school education disrupted by the Covid pandemic.

She added: “Covid had a massive impact on our students, particularly our disadvantaged students, and so it’s great this year to see this group of students doing as well as the rest of their peers.”

One of the school’s best performing pupils was 16-year-old Dylan Douglas who achieved six grade 9s and three grade 8s. He is now going to study maths, further maths, physics and economics at Royal Grammar School Newcastle.

Dylan said: “I was nervous last night and couldn’t eat my breakfast this morning. I was expecting a few of my grades to be less than what I got.

“I’m really happy and it was a massive relief when I saw my results. I’m going to go out for a meal with my family to celebrate.”

The pupil who “made the most progress” was Maddison Corkin, 16, who on average attained two grades higher than her statistical targets after achieving three 9s, three 8s, a distinction in BTEC Sport and a merit in BTEC Creative Media.

She said: “I was expecting mainly 7s, not 8s and 9s. I was a bit nervous coming into school this morning but also excited to see what I had got.

“It felt really overwhelming to see my grades and I want to thank my teachers for helping me to achieve this.”

Anton Haley with his results. | National World

Another student who performed particularly well is Anton Haley who attained five 8s, two 7s and a BTEC merit.

Anton, 16, said: “I felt nervous heading into school this morning and was surprised when I saw my results - I didn’t expect so many 7s and 8s.

“I’m no going to study A Level biology, maths and chemistry.”