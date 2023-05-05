The Endeavour Academy in Peterlee has been shortlisted for the Specialist Provision of the Year award in the Tes Schools Awards 2023.

The awards are organised by specialist publication TES, formerly the Times Educational Supplement, and recognise the very best teachers and schools from UK state and independent sectors, including early years settings, primary and secondary.

Supporting students

The awards will be presented in June

The Endeavour Academy is a Free School, providing personalised education in a ‘safe, caring and nurturing environment’ which is specifically aimed at supporting students who struggle in mainstream education because they suffer from anxiety, or are experiencing social and emotional issues, which may lead them to fall behind their peers or even result in non-attendance.

Head Teacher at Endeavour Academy, Kerrie Whelan, said the team was delighted to be nominated: “We are extremely proud to be shortlisted for the Specialist Provision of the Year award.

"The Endeavour Team go above and beyond to provide the very best school experience for our learners and it’s great to be recognised.”

The panel of awards judges include school leaders, experts and education researchers. The objectivity, professionalism and high standards of the Tes Schools Awards judges and the judging process has helped establish them as a well-respected achievement for any school chosen as a finalist or winner.

‘Incredibly high-quality entries’

Tes editor and awards chief judge Awards Jon Severs said simply making the shortlist was a significant achievement: “With these awards we honour the education community, whom we have served for over 112 years.

"This year has seen some incredibly high-quality entries, so every teacher and school who has been named in this shortlist should be very proud – it’s a fantastic achievement.

“We are looking forward to showcasing, as we do every year, just how vital our education professionals are to every facet of this country.

"Teachers, leaders and support staff all play such an important role in schools: this is our chance to say thank you for all that they do.”

The awards will be presented at a gala ceremony at London’s Grosvenor Park Hotel on June 23.

