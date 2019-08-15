Peterlee celebrates A Level success at St Bede’s and Byron Sixth Form College

Impressive proportions of the year group at this college have gained places at some of the most prestigious universities and courses

The proportion of students gaining AAB grades in facilitating subjects at the college has doubled since 2018.

Head of School, Francesca Craik said: “We are thrilled with another set of excellent A Level results. Many of our students have secured places at universities across the UK.

“We would like to congratulate our students and wish them all the very best for the bright futures which lie ahead of them.”

Jake is chuffed with his high grades

Jake Garvey, 18, was the first to open his envelope to an A* in English, an A in Geography and an A in Spanish. He is going to study Geography at Durham University. He said: “I’m going to go to uni, enjoy it and see what happens afterwards.”

Matthew Robinson, 18, achieved two As and a B in his studies and he is going to study Chemistry in Manchester.

Anna Greener, 18, is heading to Durham studying Geography. She opened her envelope to two As and a B. She said: “I’ve done a lot better than I expected, especially in History.

Georgia Naisbett, 18, is also off to Durham University to study Primary Education. She achieved two Distinction*s and a Distinction.

Matthew worked hard for his A Levels

Also going to study Primary Education is Bethany Rollins, 18, who achieved two Distinction*s and a Distinction. She is heading to the University of Sunderland.

Anna has joined other students in achieving high grades

Georgia is looking forward to starting her education studies