Pennywell Fellowship to boost life-chances for young

Six schools across the Pennywell estate have united to form an innovative Fellowship, a collaborative initiative designed to expand educational opportunities and enrich the lives of young people in the community.

The Laidlaw Foundation has facilitated this groundbreaking partnership following research by Public First that revealed parents' desire for broader educational offerings.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration brings together both maintained and academy schools, creating a unified voice for local educational institutions and streamlining engagement with external organisations to enhance curriculum offerings.

The Fellowship includes leadership from St Anne's, Academy 360 (both secondary and primary divisions), North View Academy, Christ's College, Highfield Academy, and South Hylton Academy. Going beyond traditional school structures, this place-based approach aims to deliver practical solutions to the unique challenges faced by Pennywell pupils.

Secretary of State for Education and MP for Houghton and Sunderland South Bridget Phillipson, left with Christ’s College principal Julie Normanton

In the inaugural Board meeting, headteachers identified three key priorities:

Employment – Providing comprehensive guidance on employment opportunities and further/higher education pathways

– Providing comprehensive guidance on employment opportunities and further/higher education pathways Engagement – Developing strategies to connect with families and reach underserved segments of the community

– Developing strategies to connect with families and reach underserved segments of the community Enrichment – Expanding co-curricular and extracurricular activities to help students develop new skills, overcome challenges, and build resilience and relationships

The Fellowship has established Delivery Groups to transform these priorities into action, bringing together local businesses, the local authority, civic institutions, and charities to create tangible benefits for Pennywell children. Existing organisations signed up to take part include Sunderland Council, Sunderland University, Sunderland College, Nissan, Barclays, Sunderland Software City, the North East Automotive Alliance, Durham Cricket, Sunderland Culture, Active Sunderland, and Gentoo.

Today's launch brings together the full range of Fellowship partners to support this new way of working and celebrate both the upcoming partnerships and the ‘Pennywell Blueprint’ - a short publication by consultancy Public First, outlining how other areas can take up the Fellowship’s model.

This initiative was supported by Public First on behalf of the Pennywell Fellowship, with funding from the Laidlaw Foundation.

Sally Newton, CEO of Laidlaw Schools Trust, said:

“The Pennywell Fellowship represents an exciting new chapter for education in our community. By bringing schools together with businesses, civic institutions, and local partners and charities, we can expand opportunities for every young person on the Pennywell estate. This is about more than academic success – it is about preparing our pupils to thrive in life, to access fulfilling careers, and to feel proud of where they come from. We are delighted to be working with so many committed partners to make this vision a reality.”

Julie Normanton, Headteacher at Christ’s College, said:

“The Pennywell Fellowship is an exciting initiative, and we are delighted, at Christ’s College, to play our part. Through working together as a group of schools, hand in hand with a range of community groups and organisations, there is real opportunity to make a difference to the lives of young people in Pennywell. Whether it is new enrichment activities, clear pathways into further and higher education and employment, or stronger connections with families, this collaboration will ensure that every child has the support, opportunities, and inspiration they need to flourish. I am excited to see the impact this will have on our pupils and their families, and the benefits it will bring to the wider community.”

Wendy Price, Head of Widening Access and Participation at the University of Sunderland, said:

“The Pennywell Fellowship is a groundbreaking and innovative initiative which will transform the lives of young people and families in Pennywell. Working collaboratively with local schools and other partners reflects our shared commitment to delivering improved outcomes for our young people. Combining our expertise and resources means we can connect young people to rich opportunities and support them to achieve their future ambitions.”

Paul Vinter, Head of the SME Business Relationship Management Team at Barclays, said:

“Barclays is really supportive of the Pennywell Fellowship aims and principles and looking forward to working closing in the future to support the people of Sunderland.”