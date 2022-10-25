Across England, 8% of primary school applicants and 17% of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school, affecting nearly 150,000 children in total.

In the North East, 10.8% did not secure a place at their preferred secondary school. This meant 2,867 secondary aged children did not get a place at their first choice school.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13%) did not get into their first choice primary school. This rose to one in three (33%) for secondary school places.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal which Sunderland secondary schools are the hardest to get into.

1. St Robert of Newminster Catholic School St Robert of Newminster Catholic School saw 271 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 203 of these were offered places. This means 68 did not get a place.

2. Oxclose Community Academy Oxclose Community Academy saw 245 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 203 of these were offered places. This means 42 did not get a place.

3. Biddick Academy Biddick Academy saw 238 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 158 of these were offered places. This means 80 did not get a place.

4. Castle View Enterprise Academy Castle View Enterprise Academy saw 231 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 206 of these were offered places. This means 25 did not get a place.