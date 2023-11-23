Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 1,000 youngsters from Southmoor Academy have a clearer idea of their potential future pathways thanks to what the academy believes to be the biggest school careers fair in the city.

Youngsters from Years 9 to 13 had the opportunity to speak with over 70 different organisations including local companies such as Nissan and the Foundation of Light as well as representatives from the Armed Forces, the Fire Service and an array of Civil Service departments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the region’s colleges and universities were also on hand to give advice on further and higher education pathways as well as universities from across the country.

The students also got to hear from guest speakers from a range of industries including school alumni.

Over 1,000 youngsters took part in the careers fair.

Assistant headteacher Simon Wareham, who organised the event, said: “We held the event at City Space after the University of Sunderland generously offered us free use of the venue.

“We used to host it in school but the event has grown so big we needed more space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it’s important for students to be able to speak to all these outside organisations as it helps to provide an understanding and purpose as to what they are studying in the classroom.

“We start with pupils in Year 9 as they will soon be taking their options. It’s important that young people begin to at least develop some idea of what they want to do and identify the areas they are interested in.

“Events like today give them the opportunity to broaden their horizons and speak to people firsthand. They may find out about careers they didn’t even know existed.”

Over 70 organisations were at the event.

It’s the second year the careers fair has been held at the University of Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wareham added: “We walk all the students down from school as it’s important for them to realise they have a world class university on their doorstep.”

One of the businesses involved was construction company Wates who are currently constructing the Gigafactory in Washington which will be used to manufacture the batteries for Nissan’s growing fleet of electric vehicles.

Wates social value advisor Ashleigh Coombes said: “A lot of young people can have misconceptions about the construction industry; that it’s mainly men, low paid and dirty work.

“Events like this are an opportunity to speak with young people and change these perceptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had quite a bit of interest from students, particularly in apprenticeships.”

All the region's universities were also represented.

Also attracting a lot of interest from students was manufacturer of automation systems, Expert Technologies Group, with pupils particularly keen to check out the VR production line trainer.

Group technology director David Bartell said: “We’ve had a lot of interest from the students and these events are really important as young people want to be able to make informed decisions.

“The typical route is you do your A Levels, go to university and study for a degree and then get a job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However you can do all those things while still earning. That’s why I’m a big fan of the apprenticeship route.”

The event certainly seemed to win the approval of the students taking part.

Students Jacob Hauxwell and Eva Grewal.

Eva Grewal, 17, said: “It has been eye opening to see all the different career opportunities in different industries. It’s good to have career goals but also to be spontaneous if you have an idea of a career path.

“I’m going to study history at university and I’m then interested in going into journalism.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jacob Hauxwell, 17, added: “I’ve found today’s event really useful as I’ve discovered possible career opportunities in different areas which I didn’t know existed before.