Part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, the school was rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted in January 2023.

The school and sixth form, which is open to girls aged from 11 to 18, was established in 1904 and has been delivering high-quality education to the city’s girls for over a century.

In the most recent set of published GCSE results, four in five girls achieved five or more GCSEs at grade 4 and above including English and maths, with 10% of all grades at levels 8 or 9.

St Anthony’s Girls Catholic Academy is hosting a Year 6 open evening for prospective pupils.

Head of school Marie Lanaghan said: "At St Anthony’s we believe that education has the power to transform lives. We have an outstanding reputation and a strong track record of academic achievement which is regularly in the top 100 non-selective state-funded schools in England.

“Many of our students go on to some of the best universities in the country, whilst others excel in the world of work. Whatever their chosen pathway, our experienced and dedicated staff will go the extra mile to support our young people achieve their ambitions.

“We provide an extensive programme of extra-curricular and enrichment activities to develop the whole child, with the aim of raising aspirations and broadening their life experiences.”