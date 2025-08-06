Ofsted visited Sunderland nursery school and issued this report card

Ofsted inspectors have described how children “love attending” and “skip” through the doors of a city nursery after rating it as outstanding in all areas.

Whilst schools are no longer given a single word judgment they are given a report card and Pennywell Early Years Centre was judged to be outstanding in the four key areas of quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Inspectors highlighted how the nursery school has “high expectations for behaviour and achievement” and how the children “feel kindness all around them”.

The inspection team described how children have excellent attitudes to learning and how the nursery school has developed “excellent relationships with parents and carers”.

Lead inspector Alison Stephenson was particularly fulsome in her praise of the nursery’s curriculum and the preparation of the children for the transition to primary school.

She said: “The nursery has an outstanding curriculum which ensures that children are well prepared for the next stage in their learning.

“There is a highly ambitious and creative approach to the early years curriculum structure. The school has identified the knowledge, skills and vocabulary that pupils should learn, and how this knowledge should build in complexity over time.

“The school identifies as many opportunities as possible to provide pupils with the chance to move their learning forward and children’s journals demonstrate the exceptional progress each child makes over a short period of time.

“The school deliberately selects experiences and visitors to reinforce children’s learning and children leave the nursery ready for transition into primary schools with skills for life.”

The report also commended the nursery school for the development of children’s literacy with staff playing a key role in “consistently and effectively” strengthening children’s communication skills.

The report also commended the nursery school for it’s provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and curriculum enrichment opportunities.

Ms Stephenson said: “The school has a comprehensive early identification process for children with SEND. Staff observe and monitor children before evaluating any barriers to learning and the school works proactively with external agencies to ensure children access the right support swiftly.

“The school provides children with a rich set of enrichment activities. For example, children visit the beach, pick litter in the community and collect food for charities. This enhances the curriculum, enabling pupils to be active citizens.”

After being informed of the judgment the nursery school’s headteacher Ruth Williamson said: “We are thrilled to announce our outstanding result which reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, children, and families.

“This achievement highlights our commitment to using our school values and our personalised curriculum to ensure every child gets the very best start to their education.

“We are incredibly lucky to also be expanding our provision to help support even more children to reach their full potential. We look forward to continuing this journey of excellence and watching all of our children flourish.”