Ofsted visit Sunderland school and issue this report on performance

Town End Academy in Sunderland has been given a report card of good with outstanding features following the school’s latest Ofsted inspection.

Whilst Ofsted no longer gives one word overall judgements, schools are given a report card in which inspectors provide a judgement on five different categories.

Town End Academy has received its report card from Ofsted. | Google

Inspectors graded Town End Academy good for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, leadership and management, and Early Years provision. Inspectors deemed the personal development of pupils to be outstanding.

Inspectors described how children “love attending” the school, in part as a result of the “warm and positive relationships between pupils and staff” who know individual children well.

The report also highlighted the “high expectations and ambitions” of staff which ensures pupils are “engaged in their learning and follow staff’s instructions promptly”.

Inspectors also identified the good behaviour of pupils who take responsibility for their own conduct.

Lead inspector Jessica McKay commended the school’s “broad and ambitious” curriculum and quality of teaching.

She said: “Overall, the curriculum is well designed to build in the specific knowledge, skills and vocabulary that pupils need to learn. Staff are well trained and deliver the curriculum well.

“In science, pupils enjoy working scientifically, for example to test their knowledge of magnets.

“In English, staff model reading aloud and pupils take pride in ensuring their own reading is clear and precise.

“Teachers focus on using important vocabulary and check that pupils understand the meaning of subject-specific words.”

Ms McKay was fulsome in her praise of the school’s provision for the personal development of pupils and support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: “Pupils grow in confidence because of experiences such as the leadership opportunities that are provided.

“They take on roles including anti-bullying ambassadors, being members of the school council and reading with younger pupils.

“There is a range of clubs and activities, for example gardening, book club and various sporting activities. The school ensures that pupils access these extra-curricular opportunities.

“Pupils develop their character and resilience and are well prepared well for life in modern Britain.

“Pupils with SEND are included well. The school identifies pupils’ needs quickly and provides additional resources as appropriate. In classrooms, staff provide important support to help pupils to access their learning.”

Inspectors highlighted how attendance at the school is good and described how staff “feel valued and respected” and enjoy working at the school.

After reading the report the school’s headteacher Christine Robson said: “We are very pleased as a school and over the moon the dedication and hard work of the children, staff and wider community has been recognised.

“We feel the report accurately identifies all of our strengths and highlights how our school is a happy place where pupils feel safe.”