Improvements are still required in the quality of education provided to pupils.

Ofsted inspectors say Washington Academy has continued to make progress since its last inspection, but the Government’s education watchdog still feels further improvements are required before the school can be categorised as good.

In 2019 the school was judged as inadequate and a series of intervention measures were put in place to improve the school’s performance, particularly in terms of pupil outcomes and pupils’ behaviour.

Following a series of monitoring visits by Ofsted, in June 2021 Washington Academy was moved from inadequate to requires improvement.

The school’s most recent inspection has seen further improvements, with behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management now judged as good.

However, Ofsted have still categorised the school as requiring improvement, based on sufficient progress still needing to be seen in the ‘quality of education’.

Inspectors said: “Some pupils do not make enough progress through the curriculum and this has resulted in poor outcomes at Key Stage 4 (Year 10 and 11).

“Pupils have not always been taught consistently well. In some lessons, teaching does not provide enough opportunities for pupils to apply their knowledge while some lessons also don’t encourage pupils to develop independent learning skills.

“As a result, some pupils do not develop deeper levels of understanding and this hinders the progress that some pupils make.”

The inspection teams did highlight recent changes which they are hopeful could soon lead to improved outcomes.

They added: “Recent changes have improved the impact of teaching, and current pupils’ progress is quickly improving.

“The school has reflected on recent examination results and has made appropriate changes to the curriculum to ensure that pupils are better prepared for their assessments.

“Leaders are now using research-based approaches to curriculum design. Leaders are continuing to make refinements to the curriculum where there are still some weaknesses.

“The school has recently introduced a new ‘SOLAR’ teaching model to improve consistency of teaching.

“Teachers and pupils reflect that this has improved the quality of lessons.”

The report also highlighted the emphasis the school now places on developing pupils’ literacy with a “priority” placed on reading and the “effective support” in place for children who need it.

Lead inspector Chris Carr praised the school for its personal development provision and the behaviour and attitudes of pupils, which are both now deemed to be good.

He said: “Most pupils behave sensibly in lessons and as they move around the school and they have strong relationships with their teachers.

“Pupils feel safe and have trusted adults they can approach with problems. New behavioural standards are understood by pupils and used consistently by staff.

“Pupils receive a thorough programme of personal development. For example, they are taught about healthy relationships, fundamental British values, protected characteristics and consent.

“Pupils have opportunities to develop their leadership through positions such as sports, literacy and rewards leaders. Pupils contribute their views and bring about change via the School Council.

“The school provides thorough career guidance and meaningful encounters with employers.”

Mr Carr also highlighted the improvements made by the school’s new leadership team.

He said: “The school and trust have new leadership which has been established in the last year. New leaders have quickly and accurately identified shortcomings of the school. They have moved very swiftly to bring about change.”

Inspectors also commended the school’s extracurricular provision and support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The school is part of the Consilium Academies trust.

Reflecting on Washington Academy’s latest report, a spokeswoman for the trust said: “Consilium Academies is committed to all our schools offering an excellent education to their students and we are delighted that Ofsted rated as ‘good’ the standards of pupil behaviour and attitudes, personal development and school leadership.

“Ofsted inspectors praised the behaviour of students in class and around the school and said Washington Academy is an inclusive school providing a curriculum that ‘prepares pupils well for their next steps in education, employment or training’.

“We will continue to make sure every Washington student leaves the school capable, confident and with a plan for their future.