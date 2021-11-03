Ofsted praises “caring and vibrant” school following recent inspection of South Hylton Primary Academy

The report highlighted how the children “love to learn”, the “high expectations” adults have of them and the creation of a “caring and vibrant school”.

Inspectors also commended the school on their curriculum – including provision for outdoor education and visits – and the good behaviour of pupils.

In her final report, lead inspector Alison Aitchison said: “Leaders have created a climate where pupils want to learn. They have designed ambitious

curriculum plans in all subjects, for all pupils.

"Teachers’ subject knowledge is strong. They emphasise the important facts and ways to learn in lessons to help pupils remember. Teachers and teaching assistants help pupils to make links between previous learning and what they need to know next.”

The report also praised the school for its support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Children at South Hylton Primary Academy give the thumbs up to their recent good judgement by Ofsted.

Mrs Aitchison stated: “Staff expectations of what pupils with SEND can achieve are high. Pupils benefit from specific resources or additional adult support. Pupils access professional programmes such as speech and language therapy.”

It was the first inspection undertaken at the school since it converted to an academy and staff and students were delighted with the outcome, particularly after the turmoil caused by the Covid pandemic.

After receiving the report, Head of School Yvonne Moore said: “We are truly delighted with our recent Ofsted report and particularly proud of the lovely comments made by the Inspector who recognised the hard work and amazing contribution our pupils and staff make to our academy.

"The past 20 months have been a difficult time for our academy and we would like to thank our pupils, parents, staff and all at Laidlaw Schools Trust for their continued support and dedication to the success of our school.”

Executive Principal Keeley Wood added: “South Hylton staff, children and parents have continued to work together during this challenging time. This is a very special community school which should be extremely proud of this achievement.”

Areas targeted for development includes widening pupil’s vocabulary and ensuring all children recognise the systems by which they report any concerns they may have.

