A Sunderland special school has been told by inspectors it needs to improve in three out the four key areas inspected by Ofsted.

Whilst schools are no longer given one word overall judgements by Ofsted, they are issued with report cards with inspectors who visited Trinity Academy New Bridge deeming the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management all requiring improvement.

Inspectors judged the personal development of pupils to be good.

Trinity Academy New Bridge is a special school for 11 to 16 year olds who experience social, emotional, and mental health difficulties.

Inspectors highlighted how pupils have received a “mixed quality of education and school experience” with staff “not consistently setting high enough expectations for what pupils can achieve”.

Ofsted identified school attendance as a key area of concern.

Inspectors stated: “Too many pupils do not attend school often enough. This pattern has continued over time. Low attendance leads to significant gaps in pupils’ knowledge and skills.

“As a result, pupils’ achievement in the curriculum has not consistently matched what they are capable of. For many, this includes missing out on achieving nationally recognised qualifications

“The school is actively working to improve pupils’ attendance and some pupils are beginning to attend school after long periods of non-attendance.

“However, some of this work is at an early stage and barriers persist. Low attendance rates continue to limit pupils’ achievement and this makes it difficult for the school to turn its curriculum aims into meaningful outcomes for pupils.”

Whilst the report highlighted how the school has “started to strengthen both the design and teaching of the curriculum” lead inspector Hannah Millett identified curriculum concerns which need to be addressed.

She said: “There is variability in how well the curriculum is taught. Some tasks that pupils are set are too easy and do not build on what pupils already know. Others do not consistently align with the intended aims of the curriculum.

“In some subjects, the school sets different curriculum goals for different pupils in ways which reduce ambition and limits what some pupil can achieve.”

The inspection team did identify positives at the school including students’ positive relationships with staff and support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Inspectors said: “Some pupils with SEND find social situations hard. The school actively provides a range of cultural experiences to support pupils’ development.

“For example, many pupils take part in trips and visits. They also enjoy new activities such as boxing and learning outdoors and this pushes pupils out of their comfort zone and strengthens their self-esteem in meaningful ways.”

Lead inspector Hannah Millett also identified improvements in developing pupils’ literacy.

She said: “At the time of the last inspection, the school did not prioritise reading. Until recently, progress in this area has been slow.

“Now, the school checks pupils’ reading skills thoroughly and this has led to effective support for some pupils to help them catch up.

“However, the school is still building the capacity needed to support every pupil who requires help. Staff have created a new reading hub in the school and recognise the importance of reading across the curriculum.”

The school’s “comprehensive careers programme” was also commended by inspectors.

Staff feedback to the inspection team was of the consensus that “things are improving”.

We have contacted the school about the report but, as yet, have not received any comment.