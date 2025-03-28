Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Aidan’s Catholic Academy has been judged by Ofsted to be outstanding in all areas for its 11-16 provision for its students.

Whilst schools no longer receive an overall judgement they are given a report card with a grade for each category.

Headteacher Anne-Marie Whitten with pupils at the school. | Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.

St Aidan’s was rated as outstanding for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management. The school was rated as good for its Sixth Form provision.

Inspectors described the school as a “thriving and happy place” and that pupils are “extremely proud to be part of this highly ambitious school”.

The report also highlighted the “exceptionally strong” relationships between staff and students who “know they have their best interests at heart”.

The report highlighted the school’s high expectations for students and praised the pupils who “demonstrate kindness,” are “exceptionally positive towards their learning”, and take “every opportunity to learn” in a stimulating and supportive environment.

Lead inspector Richard Wakefield was fulsome in his praise of the school’s “highly ambitious curriculum”, including provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), and development of children’s literacy.

He said: “The school provides a highly ambitious curriculum that prepares pupils incredibly well for their next steps in education, training or employment.

“The school ensures that all pupils, study the same curriculum and benefit from equal opportunities.

“The swift and accurate identification of the needs of pupils with SEND enables the school to put in place highly effective support so that all pupils can excel. Pupils, especially those who are disadvantaged, achieve highly across the curriculum.

“Reading is a fundamental part of the school’s provision. Pupils read a range of highly interesting texts in all subjects. They are exposed to the rich ‘Reading Canon’ selected to enhance their experience regularly. There is effective support for those who are in the earlier stages of learning to read. Pupils are helped well to catch up with their peers.”

The school’s personal development programme was also praised as ‘extraordinary,’ equipping pupils with a strong understanding of different cultures, career pathways, and leadership opportunities.

The Ofsted team commended the school’s efforts to enhance reading skills, support disadvantaged pupils, and create a calm and respectful learning environment.

Headteacher Anne-Marie Whitten said, "This Ofsted report is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and ambition of our pupils, staff, and wider school family. At St Aidan’s, we strive to ‘make excellence a habit,’ and I am delighted that Ofsted has recognised our collective commitment to ensuring every student reaches their full potential."

The glowing Ofsted report follows on from St Aidan’s being the city’s top performing secondary school for Progress 8 scores - the national benchmark on which schools are now judged.

The school is part of the Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust.