Ofsted inspectors praise outstanding Sunderland nursery where children 'thrive'
Staff at Co-op Little Pioneers Nursery and Pre-school in Hetton are “thrilled” after the setting was judged to be outstanding in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection. Inspectors described how children “thrive” at the nursery which prepares children “exceptionally well” for starting school.
The children were also praised for their positive behaviour and their “excitement and enthusiasm to learn”.
Lead inspector Michelle Lorains was fulsome in her praise for the nursery’s curriculum and staff.
She said: “Staff are excellent role models for children and help them all to excel. They skilfully teach children new skills, wherever children choose to play, and they use open questions that encourage critical thinking. “The curriculum for children is exceptional. Staff use consistent themes and routines in each room, which are adapted appropriately for children's stages of development.
“This helps children to be familiar with routines and well prepared as they move through the nursery.
“Staff focus on supporting children to build secure foundations for their future and ensure gaps in their learning close swiftly.
“Staff in the baby room work extremely hard to help babies feel safe, settled and secure and babies develop strong bonds with their key persons and benefit from their nurturing, gentle approach.”
After being informed of the judgement, manager Korrine Armour said: “We are thrilled to receive an outstanding Ofsted report, which is a testament to our dedicated team’s hard work, willingness and continual enthusiasm to go the extra mile for our children and parents.
“We are committed to providing outstanding care every day, whilst also building meaningful relationships with parents, so that our children are given the best possible start in life.
“This is a very difficult award to achieve, and we are grateful that our ongoing efforts have been recognised by inspectors.”
Ms Lorains also commended the nursery for its “exceptional” support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and the “tailored” support by nursery leaders for their staff.
Inspectors also highlighted the “effective” relationships established with families and the “outstanding” feedback from parents.
They stated: “Parents say they are fully involved in nursery life and it is evident that staff constantly strive to improve.
“Others say they have had a fantastic experience and that staff have the children's best interests at heart.”
Your Co-op Little Pioneers Hetton is part of the Midcounties Co-operative. The nursery caters for over 70 children aged up to five-years-old.
