Venerable Bede Church of England Academy has been deemed by Ofsted to be providing an inadequate quality of education to its pupils, but inspectors have recognised the improvements which have taken place since the school was taken over by Northern Lights Learning Trust.

Whilst an overall judgement is no longer given to a school, Ofsted does still give gradings for individual categories which are judged as inadequate, good, requires improvement and outstanding.

Venerable Bede’s report card deemed the school to be inadequate for quality of education and requiring improvement for behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

A key area of concern is the school’s curriculum which inspectors said was “too variable over time”.

In their report, inspectors stated: “Pupils do not remember much of what they have been taught in the past. Significant gaps in pupils’ skills and knowledge negatively impact on their achievement in external tests and assessments.

“The way that staff check pupils’ understanding does not precisely identify what pupils can, and cannot, do. Staff still do not carefully adapt new learning based on what they know about pupils. This means that pupils do not learn the curriculum as well as they might.”

The report also highlighted that “outcomes in 2024 were poor”.

The school’s Progress 8 score for their most recent cohort of GCSE students was -1.04, meaning pupils of pre-assessed similar ability made “well below average progress” compared to their national peers.

Despite this, inspectors did recognise the positive impact of recent changes to the school’s leadership team in addressing concerns raised in the report.

Lead inspector John Linkins said: “This school has undergone considerable positive change of late. Several leaders are new to their posts. Serious concerns about pupils’ behaviour, attitudes to learning and attendance are being successfully addressed.

“Some pupils now attend school more regularly and have an increasingly positive approach to their studies. However, much work is still required to ensure that pupils receive an acceptable quality of education.”

While concerns over behaviour and attitudes to learning do remain, Mr Linkins also recognised this is being addressed.

He added: “Pupils’ behaviour and attendance is improving over time. Inspectors visited lessons where pupils were calm and focused.

“However, sometimes pupils are not engaged in their learning and staff do not tackle this effectively. Some pupils do not appreciate the importance of attending school regularly.

“Leaders are working tirelessly to improve pupils’ attitudes to their education. There are positive signs of success in this aspect of the school’s work.”

The report also identified that “significant staff absence” in the past had impacted on the school’s performance, but acknowledged “pupils are now taught by specialist staff who know them well”.

The report also highlighted that staff are now “proud to work at the school” and praised the “good relationships” they have established with pupils.

Inspectors highlighted how the school provides additional support for pupils at an early stage of learning to read, which has “helped to develop their fluency”.

However inspectors also said that reading and literacy are “less well embedded across the school” and that some pupils “cannot read, write and communicate as well as might be expected for their age”.

Inspectors did commend the school for its “many opportunities for pupils to explore future careers” and identified that bullying has reduced at the school.

Northern Lights Chief Executive, Jo Heaton OBE, was pleased inspectors recognised the improvements which have taken place since the trust took over the running of the school, but acknowledged the need for further improvement.

She said: “I am pleased that inspectors could see the work that Northern Lights and the school have done since Venerable Bede CE Academy joined our Trust and the high aspirations we have to ensure this is a fantastic school for all of our pupils.

“Change takes time. The school has not been with us for a great length of time and inspectors recognised this was a historic situation the school found themselves in and say the new Trust and new Head, Mrs Tracey Burgess, are in a good position to take Venerable Bede forwards.

“We are continuing to drive improvements and look forward to an even brighter future, working in partnership with parents, carers, pupils and our communities.”