Ofsted inspect Washington school and this is what they said on their report card

Staff at a Washington school are “over the moon” after Ofsted rated the school as outstanding in all areas following its latest inspection.

Whilst schools are no longer given an overall judgement, they are still given a report card and Rickleton Primary School was graded as outstanding in the five categories of quality of education, leadership and management, personal development, behaviour and attitudes, and Early Years provision.

Headteacher Jan Price and deputy headteacher Alan Baker celebrate the school's Ofsted report with the children. | Rickleton Primary School

Inspectors described the school as being a place where “excellence is the norm” and where adults have high expectations of pupils which are realised.

The Ofsted inspection team also highlighted how all pupils “achieve exceptionally well academically, socially and emotionally”.

After seeing the report headteacher Jan Price said: “We are over the moon with the report and thrilled that the school has been recognised for the outstanding education and experience we provide for all our children.

“I’m pleased the report recognises how the importance of the community underpins everything we do. I was pleased with the opening statement which recognises the fact we as a school believe our children can be anything they want to be and we provide a platform to develop the talents and skills they need for the future.”

Deputy headteacher Alan Baker added: “I’m please the report also recognised everything we do in terms of the personal development of pupils which is just as big a focus today as children’s academic education. Inspectors said this provision is exceptional.”

Lead inspector Nichola Irving was fulsome in her praise of the school’s “rich and ambitious curriculum” and development of children’s literacy.

She said: “The school has tailored the curriculum to the local area and its heritage. It provides pupils with a deep body of knowledge.

”The curriculum is well sequenced and builds pupils’ knowledge, understanding and skills in a coherent way.

“Pupils make strong links between previous and current learning. They know how their current learning will help them in the future because of the school’s ‘aspirational concepts’ approach.

“The school’s reading curriculum is highly ambitious and staff teach reading very effectively. Pupils develop into fluent and confident readers.”

Ms Irving also praised the school’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She added: “The provision for pupils with SEND is carefully planned and the school identifies swiftly any pupils with potential additional needs.

“Staff are adept at making changes to lessons to support pupils with SEND to access learning alongside their peers. Consequently, they achieve extremely well.”

Inspectors also commended the pupil’s “exemplary” behaviour and highlighted how parents “speak positively about the way in which the school communicates with them”.

Describing the moment she informed staff of the outcome, Mrs Price said: “There was a huge round of applause. The staff were thrilled and it was just one of those moments where the whole team came together.”

Mr Baker added: “I’ve never known a teaching team more committed than this one - they really do go above and beyond for the children.”