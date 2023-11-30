Together for Children Sunderland receives “several thousand” contacts about child welfare every year.

Together for Children (TfC) Sunderland’s provision for children in need and child protection has been described as ‘timely and effective’ by Ofsted inspectors.

Ofsted looked at how Sunderland's TfC staff work with families, children, and other agencies such as the police and NHS, to investigate, intervene and put appropriate plans in place when a child protection issue arises.

TfC receives “several thousand” contacts about child welfare every year which are then screened and checked.

There are currently (November 2023) 441 children in Sunderland with a child protection plan.

Together for Children Sunderland has been praised by Ofsted for its child protection provision.

In a letter to TfC Director of Children’s Services and Chief Executive Jill Colbert, inspector Catherine Heron said: “Children in need or those subject to a child protection plan in Sunderland typically receive timely and effective support when they need it.

“Their needs and risks are assessed by highly skilled and committed workers who, in partnership with children’s family networks and professionals, develop clear plans to make children safer.

“Most children’s assessments seen during this visit are timely, and child-focused. They include information from a range of sources which is used to analyse risk to children and identify their support needs.

“Previous history and involvement with families is considered for most children. When assessments are in progress, workers have a good sense of what is happening in the child’s life and the action needed while the assessment is under way.”

Ms Heron was also fulsome in her praise for the social workers ‘on the ground’ and the work they are doing with children and families.

She said: “Children’s wishes and feelings are well understood by their social workers. "Workers undertake creative direct work with children, which helps children to express what life is like for them, and the changes that they feel are needed.

“Social workers show genuine warmth and empathy to children’s situations and the challenges faced by their parents. This helps children to feel listened to and for them to develop trusting relationships with professionals.”

Ms Heron also described how disabled children were having their needs met by enthusiastic, committed staff and social workers skilled in communicating and understanding additional needs.

When a child in need of protection is identified, inspectors described plans put in place as “mostly effective in making children safer” and described how they "support the strengths within families and address the vulnerabilities and risk factors”.

However, inspectors added: “For a small number of children, their case is closed too soon before sustained change is evidenced.”

Inspectors also commended the TfC leadership team as being “ambitious for children and families in Sunderland and have a clear vision for continuous service improvement”.

Inspectors added: “The stable senior leadership team understands local needs very well and effective performance management and quality assurance systems enable leaders to understand the service demands, and coordinate appropriate responses where needed.

“Leaders are consistently driving practice improvement, with a relentless focus on improving outcomes for children and their families.”

In the letter to Ms Colbert, Ms Heron also said that in more serious cases "for children who are missing or at risk of exploitation, there is strong multi-agency work which includes effective disruption activity".

However, inspectors also said there could be further improvements to the earlier identification of neglect and written records of supervision, case discussions and management direction.

Jill Colbert, chief executive of Together for Children Sunderland.

Responding to the letter, Ms Colbert said: “This feedback aids us all in continuing our key and over-riding aims of supporting children and their families, keeping children safe from harm and ensuring they all have the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

"In addition, these latest findings from Ofsted continue the improvement journey for Sunderland’s children services since they were rated as ‘inadequate’ in 2015 and then ‘outstanding’ in 2021."

Cllr Linda Williams

Following the inspection, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Learning, Councillor Linda Williams said: "It's good to see inspectors recognising our city’s services and the dedication and professionalism of staff.

“There’s always learning points from an inspection and we take on-board all the observations for where there can be more improvements. The welfare and safety of all children and young people is always the highest priority."