Inspectors described the Seaham-based nursery as “warm and welcoming” and highlighted how the children have an “animated and positive” approach to learning. The report also highlighted the “impressive” relationships between the staff and children and the sense of “belonging” of infants at the nursery.

After being informed of the judgement, nursery manager Michelle Todd paid tribute to the staff, children and parents who had “all played their part” in the nursery’s success, as well as the support received from Eastlea Community Centre, where the nursery is based.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We are all so proud to be recognised in this way. These early years are such an important time in children’s lives and it is encouraging to to know that we are supporting them in the best way possible.”

Lead inspector Cathryn Clarricoates praised the provision afforded to children with special educations needs and disabilities (SEND) as well as the relationships established with parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “All children make excellent progress, including those with SEND. The nursery is highly inclusive. Staff work closely with other professionals to secure early help for children with additional needs. Partnership work with parents and carers is highly effective. Parents value the wonderful care and support they receive. They feel fully informed about their child's learning, through daily contact, social media and half-termly meetings.

“They welcome a new book every week and continue children's learning at home. Staff work positively with parents, for example, to help children reduce use of dummies or start toilet training.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff and children at Tots 'R' Us Nursery celebrating their outstanding Ofsted report.

Inspectors also commended the nursery for the children’s “exceptional behaviour” and the development of life-skills such as “washing hands after nappies are changed”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A key feature of the report was the nursery’s role as a focal point in the local community.