The nursery, which is based in Ashbrooke, was deemed to be inadequate for personal development and leadership and management with inspectors coming to the same overall judgement.

The key concern in the report focused on the issue of children’s welfare with the arrangements for safeguarding described as “not effective” with “children's well-being and safety being compromised”.

Two areas of welfare concern identified by lead inspector Emma Allison revolved around the issue of use personal mobile phones and cameras and staff being left alone with children.

Ms Allison stated: “The manager does not ensure the setting's safeguarding policies and procedures are followed, particularly in relation to the safe use of mobile phones and cameras in the setting.

"The manager and staff do not implement the setting's safeguarding policy. For instance, staff have access to personal mobile phones in the nursery rooms. “Staff, particularly those working with older children, are left alone in the room with sleeping children and with children who use the bathroom on their own.

"The setting's policy states all personal mobile phones are to be stored in lockers. This means children's safety and well-being are compromised.”

Cedars Nursery Sunderland have been judged inadequate after Ofsted inspectors raised safety concerns. Photograph: Google Maps

The report highlighted a recent turnover of staffing which had caused the team to become “unsettled” and criticised the absence of an appointed deputy manager, with some staff also citing a lack of support from the manager which inspectors said “does not promote staff's well-being effectively”.

Despite safety concerns, the nursery’s quality of education and behaviour and attitudes were both deemed to be good, with children making “good progress in all areas of their learning” with a “suitable curriculum” which “builds on their interests and previous skills”.

The relationships established with parents and external professionals was also commended.

The report stated: "Partnership working with parents and other professionals is a strength of the nursery. The manager and staff regularly share information with parents and professionals regarding children's learning and development.

“Staff put measures in place to address any emerging gaps in children's learning. This means children are well prepared for what they need to learn next.”

Children’s behaviour was also praised with rules adhered to and “respect” shown by children to “share and take turns”.

The nursery was judged outstanding at its previous inspection.

