'Nothing short of inspirational': Principal's praise as Academy 360 pupils pick up GCSE results

After two years of disruption to their education due to coronavirus, Year 11 students at Academy 360 have been celebrating their GCSEs and Level 2 qualifications.

Students have dealt with multiple lockdowns and learning from home, as well as many being forced to isolate.

Staff and students have both worked hard to adapt to new ways of working and learning, and staff have been dedicated in their support, ensuring every student can achieve their goals and potential.

Principal Rachel Donohue said that pupils had shown resilience throughout the pandemic, working hard despite uncertainty and changes to the way they were assessed.

The school says its teacher assessed grades accurately reflect the performance of pupils, after going through a robust external moderation process.

Among the schools best performers was Ben Sawyers, who will be attending Southmoor Sixth Form to study biology, chemistry and maths after achieving 10 GCSEs Grade 5+ including Grade 8 in geography, maths and science.

Tamzin Young achieved Grade 9 in English Language, English literature and maths; Grade 8 in history and science; and Distinction* in Business and iMedia and is planning to attend Gosforth High to study English Literature, psychology and law.

Faith Wilson will be attending Bede College to study health and social care after achieving 8 GCSEs Grade 5+ including Grade 8 in English language.

"I would like to commend the excellent work of students and staff during the last year - it has been nothing short of inspirational,” said Rachel Donohue

“Despite the challenges of the pandemic, our students have engaged well and deserve to celebrate their success which is testament to their hard work and determination.”

Ian Simpson, CEO of Laidlaw Schools Trust said, ‘Students at Academy 360 have worked incredibly hard during a difficult year and we are very proud of what they have achieved.

"Our students are progressing on to A-levels and Level 3 courses at Sixth Form and College and we are delighted that they have secured the grades to be able to take the next steps in their education.”

