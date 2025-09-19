How all North East universities ranked in Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026

Durham University is the No 1 university in the North and North East, according to The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Released today, September 19, the definitive 2026 UK university rankings league table shows some significant changes at the top.

In the national rankings, Durham has climbed into third place from fifth last year, and has been named The Times and The Sunday Times’ University of the Year 2026 and University of the Year in the North and Northeast 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It outshone many Russell Group rivals on teaching and research, student satisfaction and graduate outcomes. It also is joint Runner-up for Graduate Employment.

This historic climb means that for the first time in the guide's 32-year history the University of Oxford and University of Cambridge have dropped out of the top three rankings and are in joint fourth.

The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) is the No 1 university for the second year in a row, while the University of St Andrews retains its spot in second place.

The University of Sheffield wins University of the Year for Student Experience 2026. The Yorkshire-based university has gone up one place in the national rankings thanks to its outstanding student satisfaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

University of Sunderland, meanwhile, was ranked 15th in the North East and North and 105th nationally.

See here for the full guide: https://www.thetimes.com/uk-university-rankings

Significant achievement for Durham

Helen Davies, the editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “In a very competitive top ten Durham has climbed two places in a year, which is a significant achievement. In doing so it has outdone both Oxford and Cambridge, helping to push them out of the top three in our league table for the first time in the Good University Guide’s history.

“Its stellar academic performance was boosted this year by improvements in teaching quality, and student experience. Durham also won University of the Year in the North and Northeast 2026 and runner-up University of the Year for Graduate Prospects 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Competition to get a place at our top-ranked institutions continues to grow, leaving some lower-tariff universities with recruitment challenges. It is exciting to see universities across the UK working to deliver extraordinary medical and technical breakthroughs, lead economic regeneration and inspire.

"New degrees are launching to meet the interests of today’s students and equip the next generation to power industry and progress positive change, such as programmes in electrical and electronic engineering with robotics, and AI and public policy.

“Many more undergraduates are choosing to stay at home and commute. It is why this year we have an award for the top university in each region and the best for scholarships and bursaries.”

Professor Karen O’Brien, the vice-chancellor of Durham University, said: “Durham is an outstanding place to study. We ensure that every student can grow and thrive here. Our loyal, engaged alumni are testament to the impressive career prospects that await our graduates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a diverse, global community, we are making progress in welcoming more under-represented students, including from our city and region. Through a range of scholarships and one of the most generous bursary schemes in the country, we are supporting students to come here and participate in the wider opportunities available to them at Durham. Every student can achieve remarkable things.”

North East University Rankings 2026

Durham University: North East & North ranking - 1. National ranking - 3

Newcastle University: North East & North ranking - 5. National ranking - 34

Northumbria University: North East & North ranking - 6. National ranking - 47

Teesside University: North East & North ranking - 9. National ranking - 84

University of Sunderland: North East & North ranking - 15. National ranking - 105