North East training provider opens new Washington premises

Resources North East – a training provider that has bases across the region including Jarrow, Sunderland and Newcastle has opened its latest facility at Pennine House, close to Washington Galleries.

The new Washington centre will deliver security and health and social care courses to support people to gain the skills they need to access employment.

The new 2,000sq ft hub will also become Resources North East’s new head office, with the company’s management team and central office staff based there.

David Watson, managing director

David Watson, Managing Director of the 32-year-old firm, which provides training in areas including construction, hair and beauty, health and social care, forklift driving, and security, chose to open its new Washington centre to expand its delivery capacity and tap into an under-served area.

He said: “We are a business that is very much focused on delivering a small range of courses that are aligned to the region’s needs and that provide high-quality training focused on getting people ready for work, with the specific skills they need to flourish in their chosen industries.

“Our agility as a relatively small provider means we are uniquely able to respond to the needs of industry. We have additional space within our Washington facility, and we are asking businesses to reach out, and let us know what requirement they have for training so we can explore how we can support them with it and ensure that the industries that require skilled people with strong work ethic are able to tap into a talent pool of employees with the skills required to fulfil the roles.”

