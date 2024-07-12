North East patients set to benefit as University of Sunderland's first ever medical students graduate

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 12th Jul 2024, 17:26 BST
55% of medical graduates from the University are registered to work in hospitals across the North East.

After five years of study, the University of Sunderland’s first ever medical students have this week graduated from the School of Medicine.

In a graduation ceremony at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday (July 9) the next generation of doctors collected their medical degrees.

UOS

It was a day of great pride for staff and graduates alike.

Dr Laura Giles said: “Today was so exciting. Honestly, I can’t believe I’ve managed to get to the end. I was really nervous to go on stage but now I look back, I’m so grateful for the experience.

“It was a really rewarding experience to say the Hippocratic oath with all my classmates and I think it really did cement the fact that we are doctors now.”

UOS

Fellow graduate Dr Becky Bramley added: “It’s an honour to be part of such a special day after all the hard work and dedication that it took to get to this point.

“It’s been an amazing day with such a special group of people.”

Patients and health settings across the region are now set to benefit with 55% of medical graduates from the University registered to work in hospitals across the North East.

Since the creation of the school in 2019, as well as the demands of academic study, medical students have navigated hospital placements, including during the Covid pandemic.

Related topics:University of Sunderland

