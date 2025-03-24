With the eagerly anticipated new Wear footbridge set to open this summer (2025) the construction company who are creating it have been meeting with local school children to inspire the next generation of architects and engineers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by VolkerStevin, the new bridge will provide a much needed pedestrian link between the city centre and the Stadium of Light as well as the riverside development area, including Sheepfolds Stables.

School children visiting the site of the new Wear footbridge. | Volkerstevin

Representatives from the company have been out visiting primary schools across Sunderland and County Durham over recent months, as part of a schools roadshow aimed at inspiring the next generation to consider careers in construction and engineering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VolkerStevin also hosted students from the Beacon of Light School on Tuesday 18th March 2025 to coincide with the national Open Doors: Get into Construction campaign, delivered by Build UK.

Taking place on construction sites and in offices spanning the length and breadth of the UK, the annual campaign takes visitors behind the scenes to showcase the range of careers available in the construction industry.

Olivia Murray, customer experience coordinator at VolkerStevin , said: "Our team is passionate about making a meaningful impact in the local community, and it’s been fantastic to see so many young people engaging with our project.

“From hands-on bridge-building challenges to careers events, these interactions are a great way to inspire the next generation of engineers and showcase the exciting opportunities in construction. We’re proud to be part of Sunderland’s journey and look forward to continuing our work with the community this year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative is looking to inspire the engineers and architects of the future. | Volkerstevin

Fulwell Primary School was one of the schools which participated in the roadshow, benefiting from an interactive workshop where pupils built their own model bridges as well as visiting the construction site of the new bridge.

Assistant headteacher Nicola Dryden said: “Working with VolkerStevin has been fantastic for our children. Not only have we been able to weave engineering through our curriculum learning, but we have also been able to show our children what Sunderland has to offer as part of their futures; these children will be engineers in 15 or 20 years, and the fact that they have been inspired at such a young age is wonderful.”

Figures produced in December by VolkerStevin found the project had already delivered £3.1million in community impact, with the schools engagement programme the latest initiative by the company helping to deliver a lasting legacy for the city.

Construction of the new Wear footbridge. | CREO

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for business, housing and regeneration at Sunderland City Council, said: “We are keen as a Council to ensure that our infrastructure projects deliver lasting benefits for everyone, and that includes the city’s youngsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By participating in engagement programmes such as these, which give local people and particularly youngsters a real insight into the careers in construction, we are providing valuable learning experiences to the next generation while fostering a real sense of community ownership.

“Whether it’s through site visits, career talks, or hands-on STEM activities, initiatives like these are key to ensuring the city’s young people understand the real-world impact of engineering and construction, while helping them learn more about the importance of such projects to the city’s wider development.

“It’s been fantastic working with VolkerStevin on the development of the new Wear Footbridge and we are delighted with the impact it is already having on the local community.”

Spanning 250-metres, the new Wear Footbridge connects the former Vaux Brewery site and the Sheepfolds area of the city and is seen by city chiefs as the centre piece of the ongoing Riverside Sunderland development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the UK’s largest urban regeneration projects, Riverside Sunderland will see 32-hectares of prime land in the centre of the city transformed over the next decade, with over 1,000 new homes, workspace for thousands of employees and new leisure and health facilities.