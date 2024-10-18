New Together for Children boss appointed to oversee children's services in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new chief has taken over the running of services for children in Sunderland.

Simon Marshall - newly appointed Together for Children Chief Executive and Director of Children's Services. | SCC

Former school headteacher Simon Marshall has been announced as the new chief executive of Together for Children (TfC) and director of Children’s Services for Sunderland City Council.

The 56-year-old is taking over after the departure of Jill Colbert OBE, who has joined Nottingham City Council.

Mr Marshall, who previously served as Director of Education, said he will continue ‘delivering the highest quality children's social care, education and early help services, all the necessary infrastructure, and leading 1,100 members of staff’.

TfC and Sunderland Children’s Services were rated as 'outstanding' in the most recent Ofsted inspection in 2021.

Ofsted inspections of children's homes and child protection plans taking place over the last 18 months have also been rated 'outstanding' and 'timely and effective', respectively, the council said.

Simon Marshall, left, newly appointed Chief Executive of Sunderland's Together for Children, with, from left, Wendy Price OBE and Laura Bell of the University of Sunderland, and pupils from Grange Park Primary. | SCC

Mr Marshall’s 12 years as a headteacher included leading Highfield Primary School in Sunderland, where he was recognised nationally for developing innovative school-based mental health services to support children and families. In 2014 he was named School Leader of the year in the National Wellbeing School Awards.

Cabinet Member for Children’s Services, Child Poverty and Skills, Councillor Michael Butler said: "We are delighted to confirm Simon’s appointment as Chief Executive and children's services director.

"A thanks must go to all the candidates who expressed an interest and entered the recruitment process. It was a very capable and competitive field which I believe has reflected well on our city and the region when we can attract this level of interest.

"Simon has been a strong, inspiring Director of Education and has a wealth of experience. We all look forward to more work with him and continuing to ensure that we offer and provide the very best for children, young people and families across the city."

Mr Marshall’s five years as education director saw him overseeing more than £24million of extra investment in Special Educational Needs (SEND) provision, including extra places for more than 250 children and expanded facilities.

He has also developed a highly successful school improvements service that delivers training to schools across the city and the North East region.

Mr Marshall said: "I want to put on the record a thanks to my predecessor Jill Colbert OBE for the exemplary leadership, team and partnership work that she helped inspire at Together for Children.

“As it always has been, everyone in TfC, education services, social care and early help wants the very best for all children and young people across all our city.

"We will continue to deliver services for all our children and young people so they lead safe, happy, healthy and successful lives, and in a city where they can fulfil and realise their full potential."