A brand new Sunderland primary school is set to be built and vulnerable children are set to benefit from new facilities thanks to a £14m boost for the city’s children’s services.

Sunderland City Council have confirmed a new Thorney Close Primary School building is to be constructed after an £11.8m contract has been awarded to Sunderland-based Brims Construction.

The Council’s Cabinet members also yesterday (July 7) signed off on plans to buy a property in West Boldon that will be transformed with £1.756m investment into a Complex Needs Hub that will support young people with high levels of mental health and behavioural needs.

The new facility, delivered in partnership with Together for Children (TfC), will provide accommodation for four children and reduce the city's reliance on costly private sector placements.

Grange Park Primary School is also set to undergo a £1.4m refurbishment programme.

Further vulnerable children are set to benefit from a £900,000 investment to build a new dedicated space at Gillas Lane Primary Academy. The new facility will provide additional support for local children with social, emotional and metal health needs.

Remaining funds of £800,000 are set to be invested in improving schools across the city where boiler replacements or structural repairs are needed.

Councillor Michael Butler, cabinet member for children's services, child poverty and skills and Sunderland Labour Group councillor for Southwick ward, said: “This is a vital investment that will give some of our most vulnerable children the support and stability they deserve, in a high-quality setting close to home.

“By creating this hub and delivering a huge investment programme that will support schools across the city, we’re not only delivering better outcomes for young people but also using public money more effectively, and ensuring we invest in the future, literally and figuratively.

“These investments reflect Sunderland Labour Group’s ongoing commitment to ensuring every child and young person has the best possible start in life - whether through specialist support services or high-quality education."

The new Complex Needs Hub is still subject to planning approval and a successful funding bid to the Department for Education to cover 50% of the costs.

The new Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) provision at Gillas Lane Primary Academy is also subject to approval from the Department for Education.