SAFC and the University of Sunderland team up as new sponsorship deal announced

The University of Sunderland has announced that it will be the shirt sponsor for the SAFC Women’s team for the upcoming season (2023/24).

The partnership will see the university’s name and logo displayed on the front of the famous red and white stripes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the Lionesses currently through to the World Cup semi-finals, following on from being crowned Euro champions last summer, the university was keen to show its support for the growth of women’s football.

The University’s Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive, Sir David Bell, said: “Like the University, the football club is central to the fabric of our great city, so we are proud to be sponsoring Sunderland AFC Women.

“This partnership highlights the increasing importance of women’s football – including at the University – and reinforces the message that sport is for all, irrespective of gender or background.

“It also promotes the great work being done by the University in making Sunderland an even better place to live, work, study and play.”

SAFC player Liz Ejupi in the newly sponsored shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Black Cats women have been wearing the newly sponsored shirts during their pre-season games.

Sunderland Women general manager, Alex Clark, said: “We are delighted to have the University of Sunderland on board. The University aligns with our community values and fits with our aims and ethos as a club to provide opportunities for players in the community to play elite-level sport.”

The women’s team are due to kick off their Championship fixtures at home to London City on Sunday August 27, followed by an away game against Sheffield United on Sunday September 3.