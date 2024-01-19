University's students to pioneer medical research to find drugs to treat a range of diseases.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three PHD students at the city's university are pioneering research into new medical drugs and the treatment of blood cancers thanks to funding from the John and Sam Dawson PhD Scholarships.

In 2023, University of Sunderland graduate and former CEO of pharmaceutical giant Alliance Pharma, John Dawson and his wife Sam donated £5m to create the John Dawson Drug Discovery and Development Research Institute at the university's City Campus.

The John and Sam Dawson PhD Scholars: Georgia Howick, Sarah Helm and Jeni Devi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The institute aims to "improve the health and the wellbeing of millions of people worldwide" thanks to its pioneering research.

As part of the development, John and Sam also launched the PhD Scholarship Programme, providing funding to support students studying their doctorates and their pioneering research into areas including drug discovery, diagnostics and biomarkers, drug delivery, data science and Artificial Intelligence.

Sarah Helm, Georgia Howick and Jenileima Devi have now been selected as the programme's first scholars and are undertaking their research at the University of Sunderland.

Sarah, 41, from Blyth, Northumberland, has worked in the NHS for 19 years in the Haematology and Transfusion departments at Northumbria Healthcare Trust as a Biomedical Scientist and is using her scholarship to pioneer research into blood cancers.

Sarah Helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It is a really wonderful experience being able to carry out research in a topic in such an interesting field that I’m so passionate about. And it is wonderful to be able to do this in such a supportive learning environment.

“After my PhD I would like to have a career in research, particularly in the field of cancer immunotherapy.”

Fellow PhD student Georgia Howick, 22, from Brighton, recently completed her Masters degree in Pharmaceutical Chemistry at Manchester Metropolitan University, and is now examining ways of developing drugs for the treatment of renal diseases.

Georgia Howick

She said: “Being awarded this studentship has been an incredible opportunity for me to join a great team of individuals and start my career in drug discovery research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been able to meet like-minded people in my field and start working on an exciting project. I hope to continue working to contribute to the field of drug discovery and develop new medicines.”

Jenileima Devi, 39, is originally from Imphal, north-east India, but now lives in Newcastle, where she completed her MSc in Industrial and Commercial Biotechnology, after working as a bioscientist for 12 years.

Jeneleima Devi.

She said: “The John and Sam Dawson PhD studentship has given flight to a dream that I have harboured in my heart for a long time.”

“As a bioscientist, research has been at the centre of my work for the last 12 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This PhD studentship is the wind beneath my wings, giving me the ability to pursue my research dream in antibiotic drug discovery in an environment that is well-structured with support, resources and mentoring.

“I feel honoured and grateful to be a recipient, and with the encouragement I have been given, I feel ready to chase this dream tenaciously.”

The John Dawson Drug Discovery and Development Research Institute aims to bring together expertise in clinical, laboratory and data science to address health issues of local, national and international importance.

The new institute will focus on areas including the discovery of new medicines, new drug delivery methods and development of tests to diagnose or monitor diseases.

Professor Jane Armstrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New head of institute, Professor Jane Armstrong, said: “The John and Sam Dawson PhD Scholarships are a fantastic opportunity for the University to invest in scientific careers and fund high quality, innovative research which aligns to the strategic investment areas of the John Dawson Drug Discovery and Development Research Institute.